PIKE COUNTY COURT
Feb. 26, 2021
Jeremy A. Looney - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Victim did not appear at pre-trial hearings. No cost to defendant.
Bruce Hager H.A. Certain - Violation of protection order. Three years standard probation. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P.) and shall comply with case plan/safety plan of the Pike County Children’s Service Board and C.P.O. in case number 21DV0022.
March 1, 2021
Derek C. Hill - Driving under suspension (fail/reinstate). Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Mark E. Francis Jr. - Menacing and disorderly intoxication. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Mark E. Francis Jr. - Assault. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Jeffrey Tackett. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 2103 Happy Hollow Road, Piketon, Ohio and undergo mental health counseling. $100 in court costs. 32 jail days.
Justin P. McGuire - Violation of protection order. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Brandy McGuire (Havens). $100 in court costs.
Drema L. Brewer - Felonious assault and domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Johnnie R. Madden - Complicity to aggravated robbery. Preliminary waived. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond is modified to own recognizance bond, random drug testing, no contact with Johnathan Thompson and 4186 Clines Chapel Road, Waverly.
David T. Walter - Possession of drugs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. 10 jail days must be scheduled through the probation department and must be completed within 180 days. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
David T. Walter - Possession of drugs. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Harold Montgomery Jr. - Disorderly intoxication. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Charles Sowers - Driving under suspension (OVI). Pled no contest. Guilty. hree years standard probation. 10 jail days must be scheduled through the probation department and must be completed within 180 days. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Eric M. Hamilton - Driving under suspension — violation registration. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Joseph A. Howard - No operator’s license. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in costs.
Joseph A. Howard - Fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Heather R. Balawender - No operator’s license. Bond forfeiture. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $100 in costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.