Pike County, Ohio — As part of the nation’s largest youth development and youth mentoring organization, Ohio 4-H is known for its excellence in providing hands-on learning activities. Recognizing the program’s value to our youth, the Pike County Commissioners recently met and declared the week of March 7, 2021 “Pike County 4-H Week.”
“We celebrate Ohio 4-H Week at this time of year because it’s a time when many youths sign up for 4-H membership,” said Tammy Jones, Ohio State University Extension educator. OSU Extension is the outreach arm of The Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.
With 6 million participants nationwide, in 2020 more than 200,000 young Ohioans participated in traditional 4-H clubs, camps and school enrichment programs, and in other Extension youth groups and educational activities, and nearly 18,000 Ohioans volunteered with Ohio 4-H. In Pike County, over 800 youth and 95 volunteers enrolled in the program in March of 2020, prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.
While 4-H families experienced pandemic challenges like the rest of the county, Pike County 4-H youth and volunteers were committed to seeing the program year through to completion. With COVID-19 safety protocols in place to protect all participants, the 4-H program in Pike County met that goal with project judging for non-livestock youth early in July and livestock judging during the fair.
Membership in the 4-H club program is open to youths who are at least age 8 as of January 1 and in the third grade until December 31 of the year they reach age 19. The youngest members are “Cloverbuds,” a non-competitive program for youths who are age 5 or older and in kindergarten until they reach age 8 and in third grade.
The core benefits of 4-H rest in the hands-on learning experiences it offers, as well as in the teamwork, leadership and community service 4-H youths engage in. In addition to traditional club activities, Ohio 4-H offers camps, after-school programs, school enrichment programs, and special STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities.
The 4-H motto is “to make the best better,” and refers to each member. It means that each member will do the “best” that he/she possibly can in whatever is attempted. The member will then strive to improve the next time so his or her initial “Best” becomes “Better”. The 4-H motto encourages members to stretch their abilities and capacities to reach greater achievement within their own potential.
To be a 4-H member, a youth must join a community club, select a project (or projects) to complete, attend a minimum of 5 club meetings, and participate in judging. To become involved or to learn more about 4-H, contact the Pike County office of OSU Extension at 740-289-4837. Enrollment deadline is March 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.