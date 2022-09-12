News of Record - Sept. 14, 2022 Sep 12, 2022 Sep 12, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PIKETON MAYOR'S COURTSept. 7, 2022Lupe Mendoza - No operator's license (2X). Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Autumn N. Satterfield - Driving under suspension and drug abuse instruments. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Fictitious tags. Dismiss in court. Mathew L. Davis - Physical control. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Speed. Dismiss in court. Madison Taylor - Failure to control. Pled not guilty. Trial to be scheduled. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cost Fine Pled No Contest Law Criminal Law Court Drug Abuse News Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Beaver officials resign Athens County Food Pantry gets big boost from Burrow Wagner trial delayed Piketon Council hears complaints about park activity Waverly Council resolves complaints, issues Trending Recipes
