PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (Sept. 20, 2018) — Shawnee State University Interim President Jeff Bauer has released the Dean's List for the 2018 Summer Semester.
To be placed on the Dean's List, students must be enrolled full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better.
Shawnee State University is located at 940 Second Street in Portsmouth. Lying along the banks of the Ohio River, SSU offers more than 80 Bachelor's and Associate Degree programs, as well as three Master's Degree programs. Shawnee State is a student-focused university offering highly personalized, affordable and accessible education dedicated to the exploration of emerging technologies and emerging ideas.
Beaver
Laura Knipp
Piketon
Austin Bumgardner
Kelsey Guiler
Faith Pack
Waverly
Sandra Brannan
Kaylea Reader
