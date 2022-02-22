Kong

Kong is an energetic, fun loving dog who needs a new family. He is 4-5 years old, up to date on vaccines and treated for parasites. Please contact us on Facebook to set up an appointment to meet him.

For more information on Kong and other dogs, visit Pike Pet Pals at their 2575 Alma Omega Rd. Waverly location or on Facebook by searching “Pike Pet Pals.”

