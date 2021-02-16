CHILLICOTHE, OH —The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has marked Feb. 14-20 as National Salute to Veteran Patients in effort to honor hospitalized Veterans.
VA will honor Veteran patients by encouraging communities seek opportunities to volunteer at their local VA facilities.
“VA values the contributions of our volunteers, donors and partners in helping us keep the promise to America’s Veterans,” said VA Acting Secretary Dat P. Tran. “These community resources demonstrate that we are a nation that cares and remembers their sacrifices every day.”
Last year, schools, community groups and youth organizations nationwide sent more than 109,000 valentines to VA medical centers, which were distributed to Veteran patients at facilities across the country. Additionally, more than 2,900 volunteers and 521 community organizations contributed to events and activities recognizing hospitalized Veterans.
Nationwide, over 46,000 volunteers provide more than 4.4 million volunteer hours serving Veterans. Volunteers are a priceless asset to the nation’s Veterans and to the department.
Locally the Chillicothe VA Medical Center uses volunteer drivers to transport Veterans to their health care appointments. These volunteers drove 9,000 hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our volunteers can also be found brining in donations to support our VA Food Pantry to fight food insecurities among Veterans. Volunteers are addressing the serious and significant issue affecting many Veterans when financial resources are exhausted.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities or to join the mission to honor the sacrifice and service of America's Veterans during the National Salute or any time of year, visit the nearest VA facility or contact Voluntary Service online at www.volunteer.va.gov or locally at www.chillicothe.va.gov/giving/index.asp.
For more information about the Chillicothe VA, visit our webpage (www.va.gov/chillicothe), follow us on facebook (facebook.com/ChillicotheVAMC) and twitter (@chillicothevamc).
