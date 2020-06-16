Events in Piketon and Waverly on Saturday, June 20 are planned to share the love of Jesus Christ with the local community through acts of service.
In Piketon, Community Day 2020 will be presented by Be The Blessing and Vanguard Ministries. The event will include free laundry at the laundromats, as well as live music, hot dogs, and snow cones at the gazebo. The event is from 12 to 2 p.m.
In Waverly, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Waverly Community Church will be serving the community by providing payment for loads of wash as well as all detergents and any other supplies needed at the local laundromat, Sparkle. According to Waverly Community Church, their "plan is to occupy a canopy in the Sparkle parking lot for three hours while Sharing the love of Jesus Christ, serving food, and enjoying fellowship." Sparkle Cleaners is located at 605 West Emmitt Avenue (U.S. Route 23) in Waverly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.