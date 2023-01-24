Jason Brown is the Founder and CEO of Brown Federal Services, LLC, and Michele Brown, Jason’s wife, is General Manager. Brown Federal Services is a federally contracted project management firm that supplies hard-to-find technical resources to government-run nuclear sites across the country.
When asked “Why do you feel this charity is important?” Jason Brown responded, “It’s really simple… We should help the homeless because they need our help. Look, I have been down. I have been in a position where I was wondering where I was going to get the money to pay for rent and food. But I was lucky enough to have the support structure to keep my head above water until I could figure it out. I know a lot of people that have been there. But what if I didn’t have that support? What if I didn’t have someone to give me a hand when I went through my last dollar and rent was due? Would that make me less deserving?
“Michele and I have been extremely blessed, and we are going to do what we can to leverage our good fortune to help others. We know we cannot help everyone but maybe we can help a few. Our real goal is to provide a way for others that are fortunate enough to also help,” Jason Brown said.
In addition to this donation and in conjunction with Matt Snodgrass, Brown Federal Services, LLC also is sponsoring a raffle of a Cincinnati Bengals Ja’Maar Chase autographed jersey. All proceeds from the jersey raffle will benefit Pike Outreach and Bridgehaven Homeless Shelter. Tickets are $25 each. Ticket sales are limited to 250 tickets. The winner will be announced via a live drawing from the Brass Monkey Bar & Restaurant on Super Bowl Sunday. Tickets can be purchased in the following ways:
By contacting Matt Snodgrass at 740.708.6157;
In the lobby of the Waverly City Schools downtown gym on Saturday, January 28 during the Hall of Fame induction;
At the Brass Monkey Bar & Restaurant Sunday, January 29 as they host patrons from 2 pm — 10 pm for the AFC and NFC Championship games.
