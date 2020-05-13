In his new book, "Best Tent Camping: Ohio" (May 2020, Menasha Ridge Press), author Robert Loewendick features his choices for the 50 best tent-camping destinations in Ohio. Pike Lake State Park has been selected as one of them.
"Best Tent Camping: Ohio" (May 2020, Menasha Ridge Press) presents private, state park, and state forest campgrounds, organized into six regions. Selections are based on location, topography, size, and overall appeal. Every site is rated for beauty, privacy, spaciousness, quietness, security, and cleanliness — so you’ll always know what to expect. The new full-color edition of this guidebook provides everything you need to know, with detailed maps of each campground and key information such as fees, restrictions, dates of operation, and facilities.
Pike Lake State Park receives its highest ratings for beauty, security, and cleanliness. The author also notes that “this quaint, out-of-the-way little park is nestled among forested ridges.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.