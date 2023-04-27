Representatives

The Pike County Commissioners met Monday with representatives from both state and federal officeholders’ offices. Pictured front row seated: Pike County Commissioner Jerry Miller, Pike County Commissioner Tony Montgomery, Pike County Commissioner Jeff Chattin. Back row: Jacob Sargent from AG Dave Yost’s office, Teresa Lewis, Regional Director from Rep. Brad Wenstrup’s office, Kelli Johnson, Southeastern Ohio District Director from Sen. JD Vance’s office, Bonnie Ward from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

The Pike County Commissioners met with representatives from the governor’s office, the Ohio attorney general’s office, Sen. JD Vance’s Office and Rep. Brad Wenstrup’s office Monday morning at the Pike County Government Center.

Commissioner Tony Montgomery told the representatives about the sewer extension project extending the sewer from Zahn’s Corner east to Scaggs Lane.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments