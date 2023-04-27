The Pike County Commissioners met Monday with representatives from both state and federal officeholders’ offices. Pictured front row seated: Pike County Commissioner Jerry Miller, Pike County Commissioner Tony Montgomery, Pike County Commissioner Jeff Chattin. Back row: Jacob Sargent from AG Dave Yost’s office, Teresa Lewis, Regional Director from Rep. Brad Wenstrup’s office, Kelli Johnson, Southeastern Ohio District Director from Sen. JD Vance’s office, Bonnie Ward from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.
The Pike County Commissioners met with representatives from the governor’s office, the Ohio attorney general’s office, Sen. JD Vance’s Office and Rep. Brad Wenstrup’s office Monday morning at the Pike County Government Center.
Commissioner Tony Montgomery told the representatives about the sewer extension project extending the sewer from Zahn’s Corner east to Scaggs Lane.
Montgomery called this Pike County’s “biggest project.”
“We’re asking for funding,” Montgomery said. “It (the project) is pretty aggressive, but we have to do it. The engineering is done.”
Commission Jeff Chattin explained with the aid of a map that with drastic elevation changes in that area going any further east would involve a “pretty big” lift station.
“That’s going to open up quite a bit of land for development,” Chattin said. “There is no sewer out there now. It stops at Zahn’s Corner. Some of the folks out there came forward and they do have interest in developing their land.”
“We have three sewer projects,” Commissioner Jerry Miller explained. “Two are repair or upgrade of existing facilities. That just has to happen. On state Route 104 we had a sewer actually running through an ODOT (Ohio Department of Transportation) culvert.”
Miller explained that Howard Road and Mill Run, north of Waverly, are experiencing capacity issues due to housing expansion in the area.
“Both needed repairs, both are expensive, both are engineered and in-flight already,” Miller said. “While we had our engineering group working on these repairs, we had been talking for years about what would bring jobs to Pike County? Infrastructure, so you can get gas, fiber, electric and water but there’s not a sewer company. That falls on municipalities and local governments. It is aggressive for our pocketbook, but it is absolutely necessary if we want to see expansion.”
On another topic, Commissioner Chattin mentioned the engineering report on the courthouse prepared by Remington and Vernick Engineers.
Montgomery conveyed that it will take $6 million to $9 million to get the courthouse to code.
“There are needs, and there are wants,” Miller added. “We want to fix that, but we need to grow Pike County. So if we had to make a decision of what fund, we have to grow Pike County, so we have to fund sewer expansion. We have to grow the county before spend money on something like that (courthouse) that basically wipes out any overage that we have for next 10 or 12 years,”
Regional Director from Congressman Wenstrup’s office, Teresa Lewis, informed the commissioners that under the Community Project Funding there is a provision for restoration of buildings. Lewis suggested the commissioners apply for that.
Chattin explained that although the building sits inside a historic district, it is not on the historic registry.
Montgomery said if there is one thing they are asking for from the state is to open two rail spurs into the A-Plant. A Norfolk & Southern rail spur already exists and CSX used to have one.
“If we can get two rail spurs into that and get some competition on shipping and we can 10 percent that makes a huge difference,” Montgomery said. “That could make or break that site.”
