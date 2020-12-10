COLUMBUS, Ohio (OFBF) – Jenny Cox of Dresden has been re-elected southeast regional trustee for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. She will help govern the state’s largest and most inclusive farm and food organization and represent Farm Bureau members from 24 counties.
Cox was re-elected during the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation’s 102nd annual meeting.
Cox and her husband, Jared, own Cox Seed Sales, selling Pioneer Hi-Bred International seed as well as crop insurance and Pivot Bio. They also own and operate a family farm, where they raise corn, soybeans and wheat in Muskingum and Coshocton counties.
A 23-year member of Muskingum County Farm Bureau, she currently serves on the Ohio Farm Bureau Organization Committee, New Ventures Committee and is a graduate of Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER leadership development institute.
Cox received her bachelor’s degree in communication and journalism from the Ohio State University and her master’s degree in education from Mt. Vernon Nazarene University. She is a member of Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers and Ohio Soybean Association, the Mid-East Career and Technology Center board and previously was an English/language arts teacher at Tri-Valley High School.
The Coxes are the parents of two sons.
The mission of the Ohio Farm Bureau is to work together for Ohio farmers and to advance agriculture and strengthen communities. Visit ofbf.org to learn more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.