PIKETON — Piketon Council met Monday night in regular session and the meeting was dominated by discussion of the plans for the old school site.

At the last meeting of council, a resolution was introduced to authorize the village to enter into a Brownfield Mediation Program Grant through the Ohio Department of Development. The resolution was written to pass as an emergency, but could not pass at the July 18 meeting because only four council members were present and to pass a measure as an emergency five members of council must concur.

