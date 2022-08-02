PIKETON — Piketon Council met Monday night in regular session and the meeting was dominated by discussion of the plans for the old school site.
At the last meeting of council, a resolution was introduced to authorize the village to enter into a Brownfield Mediation Program Grant through the Ohio Department of Development. The resolution was written to pass as an emergency, but could not pass at the July 18 meeting because only four council members were present and to pass a measure as an emergency five members of council must concur.
The village had to be the applicant for this grant, because the school district could not apply for the grant. Therefore, the village must own the property before any work can be done.
The plan is for the old high school original classroom building, the auditorium and the classroom and kitchen extension to be torn down. The gymnasium and locker room are not included in the part of the building to be torn down.
There were many comments and questions about language in the ordinance.
One main concern voiced by councilman Ryan Clemmons was what would happen if the school district did not want to buy the gymnasium back from the village.
“They (the school district) were fine with doing a 99-year lease,” village administrator Jennifer Chandler said. “Section six (of the ordinance) requires them to maintain and be responsible for the ongoing maintenance of the property.”
Clemmons then asked Chandler who would be the project manager overseeing this project.
“Matt Wagner, from Tenta Tech, is the environmental male that’s going to manage this project,” Chandler said. “He’s done 27 Brownfield projects this year.”
Another concern was any cost that would be incurred by the village.
“I don’t want to see us pay, when they (the school district) are saving a million dollars,” Councilman Dennis Foreman said. “They should pay all the costs to get that tore down.”
After much spirited discussion, council passed the resolution by a 5-0 vote. Council also approved to sign an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) and to sign a purchase contract and lease between the village and the school district by 5-0 votes.
“We did our legislation, accepting the grant agreement allowing us to enter into all of our contractual obligations to get work done under the grant agreement,” Chandler said. “We signed an MOU of Implementation that will be signed between us and the school district. We also signed our purchase contract and lease agreement with the schools.
“Under this project, we have to own the property. It was a requirement of the grant,” Chandler continued. “So the school is transferring us the property for a dollar and we are going to lease back the gymnasium to them for a dollar.”
Chandler said the village would maintain ownership of the vacant lot left when the old school is torn down and that the village would market that lot for economic development.
“So it will likely go to our Community Improvement Corporation. That is the economic development arm for Piketon,” Chandler said. That board includes Chandler, mayor Billy Spencer, school personnel and community members.
