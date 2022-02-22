WAVERLY— In a letter addressed to the community, Waverly Police Chief John Winfield is calling on the community to drive with caution on Emmitt Avenue.
According to Winfield, WPD handled 64 traffic crashes last year on Emmitt Avenue alone- the majority of those crashes being non-injury.
“So far this year, we have handled 12 crashes on Emmitt Avenue with one being an injury accident on 2.21.22,” his letter reads.
High speeds and red light violations have contributed to the high number of crashes and now Winfield says his department will be be aggressively patrolling the street for these offenses.
“I want the community to be aware of what the department is doing; this is not an attempt to see how many citations the department can write, but an attempt to reduce the number of traffic accidents,” the chief wrote.
Winfield said he community can help by obeying the speed limit of 35 miles per hour and not attempting to beat the light, especially while making a left turn.
The letter comes after Waverly Village Council held conversations on Emmitt Avenue becoming an increasingly dangerous area.
During that meeting, Winfield announced that his office has applied for grant funding to purchase handheld radar technology to assist in their increased patrol of the avenue.
