WAVERLY— Among a list of regional community leaders, the Pike County Republican Party announced their endorsement for the re-election of Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted earlier this week.
Chairman David Manuta said in a released statement:
“The comparison of economic development in DC and in Columbus reveals incompetence in our Nation’s Capital and experienced, seasoned leadership in our Capital City. The landing of the two Intel fabrication plants in Licking County is the most significant development of its kind since Honda established itself here in Ohio. Our young people will have ample, well-compensated employment opportunities in Ohio. Our young people will, therefore, NOT have to seek well-compensated employment elsewhere. This outcome happens when there are steady hands on the wheel. It is for this reason (and others like it) that my endorsement is to make re-electing Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Husted imperative.”
Manuta was also joined by Scioto County Republican Party Chairman Rodney Barnett and Chairman David Glass, Ross County Republican Party in expressing their support.
Unlike in 2018, DeWine is facing a primary challenge from Jim Renacci and Joe Blystone. Recent polling however indicates that the governor holds a strong lead among likely GOP voters.
Among the 1,066 respondents surveyed statewide between Feb. 1 and Feb. 4 by the Trafalgar Group, 40.9% said they would vote for DeWine. Renacci and Blystone received 22.8% and 20.2% of the vote, respectively, with the remaining 16.1% saying they were either undecided or were not planning on voting.
DeWine received 50.4% of the state vote in 2018 over Democrat challenger Richard Cordray. In Pike County, he took 5,360 votes to Cordray's 3,237- good for more than 60% of the vote.
