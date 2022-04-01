WAVERLY — On Saturday, April 23, the Waverly Police Department will be holding an impound auction starting at 9 a.m.
Interested buyers can arrive one-hour early at the auction's location at 9040 State Route 220 in Waverly to look at the following vehicles:
- 1990 Lincoln Towncar
- 1997 Chevy Silverado
- 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer 1997 Honda Civic
- 2006 Buick Rendezvous
- 2000 Honda Civic
- 1996 Chevy Blazer 2004 Chevy Avalanche
- 2004 Pontiac Grand Am
- 2000 Volvo V40
- 2009 Chevy HHR
- 1992 Dodge Ram 250
- 2008 Ford Focus
- 1992 Dodge Caravan
- 2003 Cadillac SLS
- 2001 Dodge Ram
- 2005 Pontiac G6
- 1997 Dodge Ram TK
- 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix
- 2001 Honda Prelude
- 2005 Chevy Silverado
- 1986 Toyota SR5 TK
- 2005 Chevy Equinox
- 1990 Pontiac Bonneville
- 2005 Buick Le Sabre
- 1991 Chrysler Lebaron
- 2005 Dodge Neon
- 2002 Grand Marquis
- 2002 Ford Ranger
- 2000 Chevy S10
Those with questions are informed to contact Sergeant Hopkins at his email ahopkins@waverlypd.net.
