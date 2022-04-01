WPD Seal

WAVERLY — On Saturday, April 23, the Waverly Police Department will be holding an impound auction starting at 9 a.m.

Interested buyers can arrive one-hour early at the auction's location at 9040 State Route 220 in Waverly to look at the following vehicles:

  • 1990 Lincoln Towncar
  • 1997 Chevy Silverado
  • 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer 1997 Honda Civic
  • 2006 Buick Rendezvous
  • 2000 Honda Civic
  • 1996 Chevy Blazer 2004 Chevy Avalanche
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Am
  • 2000 Volvo V40
  • 2009 Chevy HHR
  • 1992 Dodge Ram 250
  • 2008 Ford Focus
  • 1992 Dodge Caravan
  • 2003 Cadillac SLS
  • 2001 Dodge Ram
  • 2005 Pontiac G6
  • 1997 Dodge Ram TK
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix
  • 2001 Honda Prelude
  • 2005 Chevy Silverado
  • 1986 Toyota SR5 TK
  • 2005 Chevy Equinox
  • 1990 Pontiac Bonneville
  • 2005 Buick Le Sabre
  • 1991 Chrysler Lebaron
  • 2005 Dodge Neon
  • 2002 Grand Marquis
  • 2002 Ford Ranger
  • 2000 Chevy S10

Those with questions are informed to contact Sergeant Hopkins at his email ahopkins@waverlypd.net.

