Camp Creek Township will hold a food bank at the Camp Creek Township Building on Nov. 23, 24 and 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is for township residents only. If you need food delivered, call Donnie Dyke at 740-493-8247 or Dave Kinnison at 740-776-8566.
