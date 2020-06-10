Heidelberg University has announced the names of 523 students named to the spring semester dean's list. Included on the list is Logan Kittaka, a senior Athletic Training major from Piketon.
According to Interim Provost Dr. Bryan Smith, to be named to the dean's list, students must be enrolled full time and meet academic criteria set forth by the university.
