1. First round OVRDC county caucus scheduled
WAVERLY— The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission is holding annual county caucus reorganization meetings for Pike County on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Conference Room of the Pike County Government Center, 230 Waverly Plaza in Waverly.
OVRDC Executive Director, John Hemmings will conduct the County Caucus meeting and major items on the agenda, which is open to the public, include review and revise caucus membership, select executive committee members, and select a project review and loan review committee member.
2. AAA: Gas prices soar in southern Ohio; Crude oil nears $90 per barrel
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is nine cents higher this week at $3.143 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.143
Average price during the week of Jan. 24, 2022 $3.054
Average price during the week of Feb. 1, 2021 $2.370
3. Feb. 2 in History
On Feb. 2, 1653, New Amsterdam (New York City) was incorporated as a city. On Feb. 2, 1876, The National League, the oldest existing major-league professional baseball organization in the United States, began play as the National League of Professional Baseball Clubs.On Feb. 2, 1943, The Battle of Stalingrad in World War II ended with the surrender of German troops to the Soviets. On Feb. 2, 1990, South African President F.W. de Klerk lifted the 30-year ban on the African National Congress, resulting in the release from prison of Nelson Mandela and marking the beginning of the end of apartheid.
