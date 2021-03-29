The past year brought an unexpected storm that shook the public school system as much as virtually any other public industry. Few schools, if any, have done a better job weathering that storm than Eastern Local in Pike County.
Superintendent Neil Leist couldn’t be more proud of his school’s handling of the adversity the pandemic has brought along. He says that his school district “wrote the book” on handling the effects of the pandemic and creating a safe and efficient learning environment, which he says was one of his district’s most significant accomplishments from the past year.
At the peak of the pandemic, Leist says that the school district was providing the community with nearly 8,000 meals per week for a number of weeks. Those meals were organized by Leist and his team and largely donated and served by staff and community members.
Looking back, the adaptation of the low-income community to help one another during such an unprecedented time will be remembered as one of Leist’s proudest moments for his district, “As the Superintendent at Eastern Schools I feel very blessed to have the administration team, teaching staff, and support staff that we have here. Everyone pulled together and took care of this community in the toughest of times.”
As for keeping students safely in school, Leist says that his team had a great ambition from the beginning that they would be able to do so, and with the utmost focus on safety, “Even when school started (in August), we knew how important it was to get the students back in school, and it wasn’t even an option for them not to be when my administrative team got together in late July and early August. We didn’t even discuss the possibility of doing hybrid or not coming to school. We knew we wanted to be in school. So what we did, we were a couple weeks behind everybody else announcing what they were going to do as far as safety issues. A lot of schools said they just weren’t coming back. But we went around and hand-picked what we liked from all the other area schools that had announced what they were doing and we combined them into a plan that we felt was one of the best around.”
Although the team at Eastern was eager to get back in the classroom full-time, Leist says they were also careful not to neglect the health and safety concerns that came with having school during a global pandemic, “We spent several thousand dollars on temperature checking equipment to put on the bus. We felt that it was crucial to be able to check the students’ temperature before they got on the bus and rode to school with 60 kids with a 102 degree temperature. They would be in contact with 10-12 kids before even reaching their homeroom to get a temperature check. We felt that was extremely important.”
Leist says that his district maximized the CARES Act money that they received as a result of COVID-19 to make sure the school facilities were as safe as possible, “We went all-out with the CARES money. We spent the majority of it on safety items. We purchased several thousand dollars of hand-held and stand-up thermometers to give to staff and place throughout the school. We also spend thousands of dollars on hand-sanitizer. We also went room to room to make sure that each classroom was set-up to properly promote social distancing. We also hired an extra janitor to walk around the building all day long and spray down every handle, doorknob, and water fountain in the building. We did everything in our power to make our school as safe as possible.”
Beyond the ambition to keep moving forward and educating students “in-person” and in the safest way possible, Leist says that the motivation to keep students safe while at school hit more close to home for he and many of his staff members than people may know, “Most of my administrators and myself have several of our own children that attend Eastern Local Schools, so we weren’t about to start back without making sure that we provided the safest environment possible for all of our students as well as our own children.”
Even with all the precautions the district had taken up to the point of starting back to school in the Fall, Leist says that he faced a lot of stress in the last few weeks leading up to the start of school, “In late-August into September and October, I was sweating bullets because even though we had done everything we did, there were other schools and critics saying we had wasted over a quarter of a million dollars on the safety equipment and plans we had put in place to get our kids back five days per week because they felt schools would end up being super-spreaders and ultimately cause a huge spread in the county. Then in January after we had been in school for a few months, the CDC came out and said they had proven after 3-4 months that schools were among the safest places for kids to be with those safety features.”
Leist credits the community and all the staff within his district for pulling together to adapt and excel in a pandemic that could have easily had the opposite effect on the school district, “Eastern has a great staff that cares about the kids. They were and are willing to help any time it is needed. Any time we were off more than 5 days we would feed the kids and families during those days off. Some of the greatest accomplishments we had this past year were because we had a complete and administrative team that went way beyond the call of duty to make sure that our kids were well-fed and taken care of.”
One aspect of keeping students in school that Leist says is often overlooked by educators is the physical well-being of the students, “I’ve heard people say ‘well, it’s not worth starting school back just for the social aspect’, but it’s not just the social aspect. It’s the social, the mental, and the physical aspects of being in school that the kids need to benefit from. Eastern being able to stay open 5 days a week was in an effort to benefit our students in the best way we could.”
Despite the push to keep students in school, the staff at Eastern was mindful of the public’s uncertainty of COVID-19 and the effects it could have, so there was always a remote learning option, “We had a percentage of students on remote learning. We’re down to about 10% now; at one point it was around 15, but the parents had their option. For parents who were cautious about the virus or for the kids being raised by grandparents with health issues that couldn’t afford to have the kids come home and bring it to them, we understand that completely. But we have stayed in session 5 days a week for any student that wanted to come in and learn in-person.”
There was a period of a few months where Leist and his staff wondered if staying open 5 days per week would end up paying off. Obviously a big factor in that would be how many COVID-19 cases were transmitted throughout the district. Leist says that after a few months, it became apparent to him that his school had made the correct decision to stay open, “By the time Thanksgiving rolled around, after talking to my administrative team, we were pretty proud that we had felt we made the right decision. We’ve had around 17 students who have gotten COVID but bounced back quickly. Not one case that any of our students had gotten could be traced to having been gotten at school so we were pretty proud of that.”
With all the progress that has been made this year at Eastern, there is a great deal of hope, (as there is in every school district) that the summer leading up to the next school year will bring about a lot of progress in inching closer to a more “normal” school year in 2021-2022.
Obviously, most of the staff at Eastern have spent most of their time and effort during the past year focusing on how to educate students in the most effective and efficient way possible under the circumstances. Leist says he hopes that effort will pay off when students go to take their state tests in the Spring, “The biggest hope that we have as one of the few schools in the state of Ohio to stay open 5 days a week, is that our state test scores will reflect our ability to continue to educate our students at the highest level possible despite the circumstances.”
Moving forward into the next school year, Leist is optimistic that many of his students who have been learning remotely over the past year will be able to come back into the classroom, “I’m excited to get everyone back in the classroom. I believe that kids learn so much better when they’re in the classroom as opposed to remote learning on a computer. For many of our kids they may be at home by themselves with parents or grandparents who work and may not have the time to sit down with them and help with schoolwork. These kids need help when it comes to the learning process. Many kids just can’t do all of that on their own. I know I would not have been able to keep up. The couch or the kitchen table at home is just not what many kids see as a proper learning environment. My wife is a teacher and last spring when we had our kids at home it was very difficult to get them to focus and do their work at home. It’s just not a great environment for most kids.”
Another jump forward that Leist anticipates for Eastern in the coming year is an improvement to the school building’s air quality, which is a big factor in keeping students safe and healthy, “The CARES money has allowed us to do a lot of things from a safety standpoint in our building. That money is allowing us to now put in a brand new heating and air system in the building which is a huge cause. That is scheduled for the upcoming school-year. This gives us an opportunity to enhance the air quality in our school which is already very good, but this will make it even better so we’re excited about that.”
Looking back at the district’s ability to adapt and create a more efficient and safe learning environment over the past year, it appears that the future is bright for Eastern Local Schools. Keeping the students’ best interest at the forefront looks to be a blueprint for success with great educational opportunity on the horizon.
