GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

Jan. 21, 2021

Vanessa K. Bolen of Waverly — (2X) Aggravated Arson, F-2; Possession of Criminal Tools, F-5.

Joseph A. Lemaster of Piketon - Possession of Methamphetamine, F-2; Trafficking in Methamphetamine, F-2.

Robert Silcott of Londonderry - Receiving Stolen Property, F4; Possesssion of Controlled Substance, F-5; Theft, M-1; Theft, F-5.

Holly N. Riffe of Piketon - Possession of Heroin, F-2; Trafficking in Heroin, F-2; Tampering with Evidence, F-5.

PIKE COUNTY COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

Jan. 13 through Feb. 12, 2021

FELONIOUS ASSAULT

2020CR000073 — State of Ohio vs. Aaron K. Medeiros. Dismissed. Jan. 22, 2021.

TRAFFICKING IN DRUGS

2020CR000095 — State of Ohio vs. Robert L. Cordell. Dismissed. Jan. 27, 2021.

2020CR000096 — State of Ohio vs. Carl Leroy Christian, Jr. Dismissed. Jan. 26, 2021

2020CR000097 — State of Ohio vs. Sierra N. Simmons. Dismissed. Jan. 26, 2021.

2020CR000098 — State of Ohio vs. Terry Kisor. Dismissed. Jan. 27, 2021.

2020CR000099 — State of Ohio vs. Marcia Rae Peters. Dismissed. Jan. 26, 2021.

DIVORCES/DISSOLUTIONS

The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Pike County between the dates of Jan. 1 and Feb. 12, 2021.

Divorces:

• Cody Hall, Stephanie Hall

• Jody Griffith, Stephen Nichols Jr.

• Amber M. Pack, James M. Pack

• Amanda N. Deemer, Cody R. Deemer

• Sherry Vandyke, Phillip Vandyke

• Brandon Lee Varney, Jessica Leann Varney

• Gina Ramey, James Ramey

• Ashley L. Byrd, Donald R. Byrd, Jr.

Dissolutions:

• Karleigha Jordan, Joshua Jordan

• Jade Sigmon, Alan Wynn Sigmon

• Brock Wooldridge, Bobbie Wooldridge

• Marla Jean Thompson, Joel Leslie Thompson

• Phillip Gullett, Lori Gullett

• Christen M. Bowman, Chaz M. Bowman

