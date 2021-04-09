GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS
Jan. 21, 2021
Vanessa K. Bolen of Waverly — (2X) Aggravated Arson, F-2; Possession of Criminal Tools, F-5.
Joseph A. Lemaster of Piketon - Possession of Methamphetamine, F-2; Trafficking in Methamphetamine, F-2.
Robert Silcott of Londonderry - Receiving Stolen Property, F4; Possesssion of Controlled Substance, F-5; Theft, M-1; Theft, F-5.
Holly N. Riffe of Piketon - Possession of Heroin, F-2; Trafficking in Heroin, F-2; Tampering with Evidence, F-5.
PIKE COUNTY COURT OF COMMON PLEAS
Jan. 13 through Feb. 12, 2021
FELONIOUS ASSAULT
2020CR000073 — State of Ohio vs. Aaron K. Medeiros. Dismissed. Jan. 22, 2021.
TRAFFICKING IN DRUGS
2020CR000095 — State of Ohio vs. Robert L. Cordell. Dismissed. Jan. 27, 2021.
2020CR000096 — State of Ohio vs. Carl Leroy Christian, Jr. Dismissed. Jan. 26, 2021
2020CR000097 — State of Ohio vs. Sierra N. Simmons. Dismissed. Jan. 26, 2021.
2020CR000098 — State of Ohio vs. Terry Kisor. Dismissed. Jan. 27, 2021.
2020CR000099 — State of Ohio vs. Marcia Rae Peters. Dismissed. Jan. 26, 2021.
DIVORCES/DISSOLUTIONS
The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Pike County between the dates of Jan. 1 and Feb. 12, 2021.
Divorces:
• Cody Hall, Stephanie Hall
• Jody Griffith, Stephen Nichols Jr.
• Amber M. Pack, James M. Pack
• Amanda N. Deemer, Cody R. Deemer
• Sherry Vandyke, Phillip Vandyke
• Brandon Lee Varney, Jessica Leann Varney
• Gina Ramey, James Ramey
• Ashley L. Byrd, Donald R. Byrd, Jr.
Dissolutions:
• Karleigha Jordan, Joshua Jordan
• Jade Sigmon, Alan Wynn Sigmon
• Brock Wooldridge, Bobbie Wooldridge
• Marla Jean Thompson, Joel Leslie Thompson
• Phillip Gullett, Lori Gullett
• Christen M. Bowman, Chaz M. Bowman
