Pike County, Ohio- The Fluor Foundation, Fluor-BWXT and employees have joined forces to make sure that hundreds of local students get a brand new backpack to start the 2019-2020 school year.
“Our employees are very generous, especially when it comes to helping people in our community,” said Bob Smith, Site Project Director. “We want to make sure our local students have the opportunity to start the year off with the supplies they need.”
The annual “FBP Backpack School Drive” kicked off this week with the first delivery to Jasper Elementary School in Piketon. Employees delivered 50 backpacks stuffed with school supplies to hand out to students. The backpacks were donated by the Fluor Foundation. Fluor-BWXT and employees donated additional money and school supplies to make sure each student had everything they needed to start the year.
Stuffed backpacks will be delivered to other Pike County elementary schools next week. Backpacks will also be distributed in Scioto, Ross, and Jackson counties for local charities to deliver to students in those communities.
