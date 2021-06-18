In order to better understand the health needs of our area, every three years Southern Ohio Medical Center is required to complete a Community Health Needs Assessment. SOMC is working with Professional Research Consultants (PRC) to conduct a survey that will help improve the health and wellness of our community and develop an Implementation Plan.

Members of the community may be randomly selected to receive a phone call between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. asking them to participate in this survey. While participation is optional, agreeing to do so will help create a more accurate picture of the health needs in our area. The survey will consist of a series of health-living questions. The survey could include questions such as “do you have a family provider?” and “how many fruits and vegetables do you eat in a day?”

The survey should take less than 20 minutes to complete, and all answers will remain confidential. For more information about Professional Research Consultants, please visit https://prccustomresearch.com/.

