The past eight months have been a confusing time for all of us. The uncertainty that comes with a global pandemic has caused mental, physical, and financial hardships for so many people. This also means, however, a great opportunity to spread love and positivity if willing to act with a purpose. That’s exactly what one woman chose to do with her ministry and it has made a world of difference.
When Cora Satterfield, a member of Vanguard ministries in Piketon, Ohio, began to experience the fear that came this spring with the COVID shutdowns, she felt a call in her heart to raise the spirits of those affected. “It was a scary and confusing time for so many people and my heart was to encourage and raise their spirits. It started with 20 journals that I anonymously left on random people’s porches, just to let them know that someone was thinking of them.”
This small act of kindness was a spark that created something much bigger, “From there, I partnered with some women from my church, Vanguard Ministries in Piketon and we did these small gifts for several weeks. I initially started the Facebook page to get word out about what we were doing and get nominations for recipients of these gifts. Once this happened, people began contacting me wanting to make donations. So with money coming in, we decided to start helping those out there that were struggling financially during this time. Some of the things we have been able to do with these donations are: help people buy vehicles, car repairs, funeral expenses, food emergencies, housing assistance, multiple donations to Domestic Violence and Bridgehaven shelter, financial assistance for those whose employment was affected due to Covid and so much more. Once we were able to collect more than 30 gift cards from members of our Facebook page to send out in the mail to random people. We also hosted a Community Day where we gave area businesses money to “bless” customers. We walked around area grace stores and paid for people’s purchases.”
Since April the group has raised over $15,000 to help those in need. Even with the massive impact Be the Blessing has made thus far, Satterfield says their work is not finished yet, “My hope is that we can continue to grow and serve our community this way. There are so many needs out there that get lost in the shuffle and fall through the cracks. My motivation in starting this group is pretty simple: love God and love people. We all have struggles and needs. God answers prayers through His people. We’ve all been through tough times and it’s our job to encourage each other, build each other up and to be the hands and feet of Jesus. We are blessed in order to Be The Blessing!”
What started as one person’s decision to be a light and spread love has grown into a much larger movement to uplift an entire community. It is stories like these that give us hope in times of struggle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.