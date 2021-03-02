The Community Action Committee of Pike County is reminding Ohioans of the 2021 Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). The Home Energy Assistance Program is a one-time non-emergency payment program toward your main heating bill for those who meet the program eligibility requirements. The program started on July 1st 2020 and will run through May 31st 2021.

Appointments can be made 8 a.m. each morning Monday through Friday by calling the HEAP Hotline at 740-289-4525 or toll free at 1-800-328-9634

Visit our Website for more information @ www.pikecac.org

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you


Load comments