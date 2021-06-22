 Pike Lake Nature Center Hours are Tuesday-Friday from 4-10pm, and Saturday from 12pm-9pm.

Tuesday:

4:00 pm. Air Rifles – Meet at the Nature Center for some safety instructions followed by some range time. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

7:00 pm. Snakes Alive – Meet at the Nature Center and learn more about these often mis-understood creatures.

9:00 pm. Tales of Pike’s Past – Listen to traditional tales by a real storyteller around the campfire.

Wednesday:

4:00 pm. Archery – Meet at the Nature Center for some safety instructions followed by some range time. Participants need to be able to pull a 20 pound bow. (recommended for age 6 and up)

7:00 pm. Kayaking – “Quick start program” Meet at the Nature Center for some of the basics followed by some paddle time on the lake. (recommended for ages 7 and up). Wear clothes that can get wet.

9:00 pm. Night Hike – Meet at the Nature Center for a trek into the night forest and a whole new experience. (flashlights not required)

10:00 pm. Astronomy – Meet at the Nature Center for a close-up look at the Night Sky through a telescope.

Thursday:

4:00 pm. Fishing Fun for the Young. Meet at the Nature Center, Poles, and bait provided.

6:00 pm. Creek Exploration – Meet at the Nature Center for a close up look at what lives in Pike Lake. Wear shoes and clothes that can possibly get wet.

8:00 pm. Crepuscular Canoeing – come down to the Nature Center and get ready for an evening excursion on the lake. We will have some instructions and safety tips before we go.

Friday:

4:00 pm. Art in the Park – Meet at the Nature Center for some natural inspiration to your artistic side.

7:00 pm. Survival – Native American Style – Learn some of the survival secrets used by Native People here over 200 years ago. Meet at the Nature Center.

Saturday:

Nature Center Open 12 – 3 (Garden Railway in Operation – weather permitting)

4:00 pm. Archery 101 – Meet at the Nature Center for some safety instructions followed by some range time. Participants should be able to pull a 20 pound bow.

6:00 pm. Kayaking – Come and learn the basics of safe kayaking (ages 7 and up) Meet at the Nature Center

8:00 pm. Animal Talk at the Nature Center. Come learn about the wild residents of Pike Lake.

Saturday programs will be superseded by special programs on June 5 and July 17 (Railroad Rendezvous) and other park special events, check with office or website for detail

