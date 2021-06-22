Pike Lake Nature Center Hours are Tuesday-Friday from 4-10pm, and Saturday from 12pm-9pm.
Tuesday:
4:00 pm. Air Rifles – Meet at the Nature Center for some safety instructions followed by some range time. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
7:00 pm. Snakes Alive – Meet at the Nature Center and learn more about these often mis-understood creatures.
9:00 pm. Tales of Pike’s Past – Listen to traditional tales by a real storyteller around the campfire.
Wednesday:
4:00 pm. Archery – Meet at the Nature Center for some safety instructions followed by some range time. Participants need to be able to pull a 20 pound bow. (recommended for age 6 and up)
7:00 pm. Kayaking – “Quick start program” Meet at the Nature Center for some of the basics followed by some paddle time on the lake. (recommended for ages 7 and up). Wear clothes that can get wet.
9:00 pm. Night Hike – Meet at the Nature Center for a trek into the night forest and a whole new experience. (flashlights not required)
10:00 pm. Astronomy – Meet at the Nature Center for a close-up look at the Night Sky through a telescope.
Thursday:
4:00 pm. Fishing Fun for the Young. Meet at the Nature Center, Poles, and bait provided.
6:00 pm. Creek Exploration – Meet at the Nature Center for a close up look at what lives in Pike Lake. Wear shoes and clothes that can possibly get wet.
8:00 pm. Crepuscular Canoeing – come down to the Nature Center and get ready for an evening excursion on the lake. We will have some instructions and safety tips before we go.
Friday:
4:00 pm. Art in the Park – Meet at the Nature Center for some natural inspiration to your artistic side.
7:00 pm. Survival – Native American Style – Learn some of the survival secrets used by Native People here over 200 years ago. Meet at the Nature Center.
Saturday:
Nature Center Open 12 – 3 (Garden Railway in Operation – weather permitting)
4:00 pm. Archery 101 – Meet at the Nature Center for some safety instructions followed by some range time. Participants should be able to pull a 20 pound bow.
6:00 pm. Kayaking – Come and learn the basics of safe kayaking (ages 7 and up) Meet at the Nature Center
8:00 pm. Animal Talk at the Nature Center. Come learn about the wild residents of Pike Lake.
Saturday programs will be superseded by special programs on June 5 and July 17 (Railroad Rendezvous) and other park special events, check with office or website for detail
