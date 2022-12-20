A new monthly partnership will begin on January 11th and continue the second Wednesday of each month in 2023 at the Pike County Food Pantry Community Room. Educators and staff from the OSU Extension office invite the public to stop by at 10am when they will be there to provide resources to county residents. This monthly event will highlight a variety of topics and resources but will include: vegetable and flower gardening info, recipes, food demos and samples, nutrition info, 4-H club, project and camping info, diabetes education, soil testing basics, home/lawn/garden pest identification, and so much more.

The goal of OSU Extension is to create opportunities for people to explore how science-based knowledge can improve social, economic, and environmental conditions. We value life-long learning and community engagement and hope this partnership will provide easier access to all Pike County residents.


