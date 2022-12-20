A new monthly partnership will begin on January 11th and continue the second Wednesday of each month in 2023 at the Pike County Food Pantry Community Room. Educators and staff from the OSU Extension office invite the public to stop by at 10am when they will be there to provide resources to county residents. This monthly event will highlight a variety of topics and resources but will include: vegetable and flower gardening info, recipes, food demos and samples, nutrition info, 4-H club, project and camping info, diabetes education, soil testing basics, home/lawn/garden pest identification, and so much more.
The goal of OSU Extension is to create opportunities for people to explore how science-based knowledge can improve social, economic, and environmental conditions. We value life-long learning and community engagement and hope this partnership will provide easier access to all Pike County residents.
This opportunity allows anyone needing information that the Extension office provides a place to interact one-on-one with office staff.
The Pike County Food Pantry is located at 306 Bridge Street in Waverly.
Extension @ the Pantry will begin at 10am on the 2nd Wednesday of each month.
2023 dates: January 11, February 8th, March 8th, April 12th, May 10th, June 14th, July 12th, August 9th, September 13th, October 11th, November 8th, and December 13th.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.