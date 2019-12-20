Pike County resident Loretta (Whitt) Keesee shared a story with the News Watchman about some very special gifts she once received for Christmas. Here is her story in her own words:
“I was born in 1952 and raised on Wakefield Mound Road in Piketon,” Keesee shared. “We were neighbors with the Dawson family where my mother became close friends of Anna Dawson and Madeira and Loraine Dawson, the son and family.
“I grew up and was friends with their children Karen, Nancy, Linda and Madeira Lynn Dawson. In April of 1961 my mother passed away from cancer when I was only eight years old. It was very hard on all of us. The Christmas before she passed she had gotten me a beautiful bridal doll. Her name was Margie and that was the last thing I remembered that I got for Christmas, along with a beautiful white dress with little pink flowers, before my mother passed away.
“I always wondered over the years of growing up and graduating and then having my own family if my mother was looking down over me and if she was proud of the woman I worked hard to become. I moved to Florida and spent over 33 years till I retired and moved back to our little town of Piketon, Ohio. I had decided to go visit our dear friend Loraine Dawson of so many years ago and visit with her and reminisce about the past and talk about my mother.
“That is when she got up and came back with two special gifts that my mother had bought years ago back in the 50s with S & H green stamps, a miniature China tea set and a brooch of the moon and stars and had given them as a gift to Anna Dawson, her dear friend.
“She gave them back to me as a keepsake of my mother from over 60 years ago. The tears ran down my face and I hugged and thanked her. I then drove to the cemetery, and as I held them, I cried and thanked my mother for the special gifts as all I had were pictures of her from the past so long ago. They are the most special and precious gifts I could have ever received, and I am so thankful I have them — my special Christmas gifts from heaven that I will cherish forever.”
