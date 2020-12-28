Columbus – After a recent financial audits by Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office, good record keeping has qualified the following entities for the Auditor of State Award with Distinction:
· Pike County Joint Vocational School District (Pike County)
· Beachwood City School District (Cuyahoga County)
“This award recognizes the hard work of fiscal offices to keep clean, accurate records,” said Auditor Faber. “Their efforts go a long way toward making Ohio more efficient, effective, and transparent.”
The Auditor’s Office presents the Auditor of State Award with Distinction to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:
· The entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System, on a GAAP accounting basis and prepare a CAFR (Comprehensive Annual Financial Report);
· The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs;
· The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to:
o Ethics referrals
o Questioned costs less than the threshold per the Uniform Guidance
o Lack of timely report submission
o Bank reconciliation issues
o Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance
o Findings for recovery less than $500
o Public meetings or public records issues
· The entity has no other financial or other concerns
Full copies of these reports are available online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.