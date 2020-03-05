Vehicle defects contributed to an increase in fatal crashes from 2017 to 2019, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).
The most common causes cited in defect-related vehicle crashes were tire blowouts and brake failures. Tire blowouts were the leading cause in 42 percent of fatal defect-related vehicle crashes.
From 2017 to 2019 in Ohio, 6,409 crashes were caused by a vehicle defect, including 31 fatal crashes that resulted in 35 deaths and 1,701 injured people. 29 vehicle defect-related crashes occurred in Pike County from 2017 to 2019, according to a March 2020 Traffic Safety Bulletin provided by OSHP.
The number of defect-related crashes increased by 15 percent from 2018 to 2019, and the number of fatal defect-related crashes increased from six in 2018 to 15 in 2019, a 150 percent increase.
In the majority of defect-related crashes, older vehicles were involved.
Vehicles from model years 1999 to 2008 accounted for 56 percent of defective vehicles in crashes. Vehicles from model years 2009-2018, on the other hand, were involved in 24 percent of defect-related crashes. Tire blowouts were the leading cause in both instances, the March 2020 Traffic Safety Bulletin states.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers wrote 328,469 warnings for vehicle defects (nearly 110,000 per year) from 2017 to 2019. The most common defects resulting in written warnings included cracked windshields, expired or missing registration stickers, excessively dark window tint, and non-functioning tail lights, headlights and brake lights.
"All drivers can play a role in preventing crashes on our roadways," said Governor Mike DeWine. "One of the easiest ways is to ensure that your vehicle is roadworthy."
"Each of these crashes (vehicle defect-related crashes from 2017 to 2019) could have been prevented," said Chillicothe Post Commander, Lieutenant Timothy Karwatske. "You can help in making our roads safer by performing routine maintenance on your vehicle."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.