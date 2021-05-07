This week, AAA applauds efforts by the Ohio Legislature to curb distracted driving in Ohio with the introduction of a proposal to make the dangerous driving behavior a primary offense.
House Bill 283, introduced by Reps. Cindy Abrams (R-District 29) and Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek), would make driving while handling any electronic wireless device a primary offense for adult motorists and increase fines for motorists who habitually use devices while driving. In cases where a motorist using a device causes serious injury or death, the penalties will mirror those of drunken driving.
Additionally, the proposal will allow a six-month warning period in which law enforcement would issue warnings instead of citations in order to educate the public on the dangers of distracted driving.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2019 distracted driving crashes killed 3,142 people in the United States, an average of 9 deaths per day. That number was up 10 percent from the year before (2,839 deaths in 2018).
There were more than 91,000 distracted driving crashes throughout the state of Ohio from 2013 – 2019, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This resulted in more than 47,000 injuries and 305 deaths.
“This legislation is a bold step towards making Ohio’s roads safer by addressing distracted driving and providing officers with the necessary tools to enforce one of the largest growing threats to motorists everywhere,” says Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs, AAA East Central. “Motorists should familiarize themselves with the implications of distracted driving, which has proven time and time again to be just as deadly as aggressive driving or driving impaired.”
According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s 2019 Traffic Safety Culture Index, most drivers (96 percent) believe typing or reading on a hand-held cellphone while driving to be very or extremely dangerous, but 39 percent admit to reading and 29 percent admit to typing on a smartphone at least once while behind the wheel within the last month.
Even though using a hand-held device is illegal while driving and while stopped at a red light or stop sign in many states, the survey suggests some motorists do so anyway and aren’t aware of the “hangover effect,” which comes from interacting with technology while on the road. In a study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, researchers found motorists can experience a “hangover effect” where the mind stays distracted for up to 27 seconds after using smartphones or voice-to-text vehicle infotainment systems to send text messages, make phone calls or update social media.
Recently AAA released a new television public service announcement (PSA) that targets drivers who text while they are stopped at a red light or stop sign and highlights the “hangover effect” delay in which the mind stays distracted after interacting with a cell phone or technology.
AAA encourages all motorists to eliminate distracted driving by following these tips:
Put it away. Place your mobile device out of sight to prevent temptation.
Know where you’re going. If using a navigation system, program the destination before driving.
Pull over. If you must call or text while on the road, pull off the road safely and stop first.
Ask passengers for help. If riding with someone, seek their help to navigate, make a call or send a message.
Be a good passenger. Speak out if the driver of your vehicle is distracted.
Don’t be a distraction. Avoid calling or texting others when you know they are driving.
Activate Do Not Disturb. Setting up this feature on iPhone or Android device will prevent calls from coming in while you’re driving.
Everyone should prevent “Intexication” Just as drivers need to pay attention, so do pedestrians and bicyclists. Never call, text or play games while walking or cycling.
For more information and to take the pledge to not drive while “Intexicated” visit AAA.com/DontDriveDistracted.
