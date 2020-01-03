The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is releasing "Houses of Worship: Targeted Disruption", a tabletop exercise toolkit designed to help all houses of worship prepare for active aggressors at their location.
According to Ohio EMA, this is part of Governor Mike DeWine's STRONG Ohio initiative.
"Ohioans should feel comfortable and safe when they gather to worship," said DeWine. "As attacks on houses of worship continue to escalate, it is incumbent on our religious institutions to be prepared."
"Ohio runs the gamut from mega churches and large synagogues to small country churches," said Ohio EMA Executive Director Sima Merick." This all-inclusive exercise toolkit gives them everything they need to sit down and have a healthy, detailed discussion about how to protect their congregation."
Ohio EMA mentioned that this past weekend in Texas another deadly attack of houses of worship occurred and also mentioned a couple of the other attacks on houses of worship that have occurred in recent years.
"The attack on a Baptist congregation in Sutherland, Texas, in 2017 killed 26 and is one of the deadliest mass shootings in United States history," a press release from Ohio EMA states. "Less than a year later, a gunman killed 11 at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, it appears that more houses of worship are being targeted and the number of those killed and wounded are increasing. Because of this, there is an increasing need for these facilities, which are perceived as 'soft targets,' to take measures to protect themselves.
This toolkit was developed to provide a free product for those communities to better prepare staff, worshipers, first responders, and other partners to plan for and respond to such incidents, according to Ohio EMA.
"The 'Houses of Worship: Targeted Disruption' toolkit will provide all of the information and materials needed to easily plan for and host a tabletop exercise," Ohio EMA stated.
Ohio EMA’s three previous toolkits "Mall Active Shooter", "Business Continuity: Disaster in the Workplace", and the "Higher Education Active Aggressor Tabletop Exercise Toolkit" have been downloaded a combined total of nearly 700 times in 42 states and nine countries. These toolkits are available on the Ohio EMA website: https://ema.ohio.gov/Exercise_TableTop_Toolkit.aspx
