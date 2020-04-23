Columbus, OH (April 21, 2020) - A December 2018 BBB (Better Business Bureau) study warned about misleading ads and fake celebrity endorsements for free trial offers. Even though the median loss reported to BBB dropped after the study was published, both BBB and the FBI report that reports and money lost to these scams were still significant as of 2019.
With many people staying at home due to COVID-19 and spending more time on the internet, there is a higher chance of encountering bogus “free trial offer” scams. While celebrities, credit card companies and government agencies have increased their efforts to fight deceptive free trial offer scams, victims continue to lose millions of dollars to fraudsters.
The BBB study detailed subscription traps and deceptive free trials and describes how free trial offers often use celebrity endorsement ads on social media and the internet to attract consumers to deceptive websites that charge a small shipping and handling fee, usually $4.99 or less, for a “free” trial of beauty or health products like skin creams or weight loss pills. The true cost of these free trials — ongoing monthly subscription plans — is buried in small print and behind links, if disclosed at all.
Free trial offers are not illegal; video streaming services often offer free trial offers, and now scammers are using free trial offers to take advantage of the desire for streaming services. BBB has received Scam Tracker reports that scammers are using social media to offer bogus free Netflix services. To receive a fake pass, those clicking on a link may be directed to provide personal information and send the offer to friends. Scammers are likely phishing for personal and banking information or to distribute malware.
New Scam Tactics
Free trial offer fraudsters have developed new tactics. Previously, they sent shoppers to bogus generic consumer news articles or fake websites with familiar sounding names to make their pitch. Now, they often copy the look of major media outlet websites, such as The Today Show, Good Morning America, and others, presumably to increase the credibility of their claims about the products.
Scammers also have expanded their efforts to use social media to draw in victims. An October 2019 investigation by Buzzfeed details one operation based in San Diego that convinced people to rent out their personal Facebook accounts to the fraudsters who used the accounts to place free trial offer ads. According to Buzzfeed, scammers used “overseas workers in the Philippines to manage its account rentals and legions of associated Facebook pages, and built up a network of stay-at-home moms in the US to recruit friends and family members to rent their accounts.”
Celebrity Efforts to Combat
The fraudulent use of well-known names, images and made-up quotes not only deceives and lures consumers into making purchases but also potentially damages the reputation of trusted celebrities.
Some celebrities have been vocal about not endorsing such products. Tom Hanks warned about a CBD product that illegally claimed his support. Shark Tank and other celebs urged fans to closely examine ads using their likeness to avoid being scammed. Ellen DeGeneres and Sandra Bullock sued a free trial offer operation that changed names frequently as it continued to use their names and likenesses without permission.
Celebrity endorsement theft has also targeted international personalities. Online ads falsely claim a skin care cream endorsement by Mary Berry, host of The Great British Baking Show. She has spoken out against this tactic.
Those who have lost money to deceptive free trials need to challenge the charges on their credit cards and file complaints so they can educate others.
BBB offers the following tips to keep you and your information safe:
* Examine online free trial offers carefully
* Resist being swayed by the phony use of a well-known name
* Report free trial offer scams to BBB Scam Tracker
* Report losses to credit card companies. Both Visa and Mastercard have issued new policies on free trial offers after the BBB free trial offer study. Victims should call the customer service number on the back of their credit card used to ask for their money back.
* Complain to the company directly. If that is not successful, call the customer service number on the back of your credit card to complain to the bank.
* Report suspicious, confusing or misleading ads to BBB AdTruth at bbb.org/ad-truth.
*File a complaint about free trial offers with:
- BBB — bbb.org or bbb.org/scamtracker
- Federal Trade Commission — ftc.gov or 877-FTC-Help
- FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center — ic3.gov
- Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre — antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca or 1-888-495-8501 toll free from the US.
- Competition Bureau (Canada) — http://www.competitionbureau.gc.ca
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.