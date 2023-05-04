This year, the Waverly High school Leo Club won the award for Leo Club of the Year. It received the award in March by the state of Ohio Lions Youth Committee.
“We actually received the news back in March from the chairperson of the Ohio Lions Youth Committee,” Leo Club advisor Brack Montgomery said. “So, we were notified of it but it hasn't actually been presented yet. So what will happen probably here in the next month is we'll get a plaque or certificate and they'll send it to the Waverly Lions Club. The Lions Club will present it to the Leo Club.”
The state of Ohio Lions Youth Committee is the body that selects Leo Club of the Year. The state of Ohio Lions Youth Committee reviews the amount and quality of community service projects that the Leo Club was involved in. Also, by the impact that the activity had on the community. The Ohio Lions Youth Committee picks from the top three clubs. Out of the 70 to 80 clubs they will announce the top three clubs. The advisor for each club just submits the amount of activities that they did for the year.
The state of Ohio Lions Youth Committee uses a rubric to look at how many members that a Leo Club has, how many members participated in activities, and how many service hours the activities were. Then the summary of how the activities impacted the community.
The Leo Club is affiliated with a sponsoring Lions Club. The Waverly Leo Club is run through the school. But it is sponsored by the Waverly Lions Club. The letters of the Leo Club stand for leadership, experience and opportunity. There are 160,000 Leo's currently in 150 countries.
The Waverly Leo Club's largest activity this year was the food drive that they conducted at the school. They had 5,000 to 6,000 food items that they donated to the community. In a given school year, the Waverly Leo Club will do 20 community service activities. Smaller activities may have three to five kids helping with those activities. In the larger activities, there could be 60 some kids.
Waverly High School has the largest Leo Cub in the state. There are 88 students in the Leo Club and they are all juniors and seniors. The numbers hovers usually between 85 and 90.
The Waverly Leo Club was chartered on September 17, 2007. Back in the early 2000s at the beginning of the club. The Leo Club had been named first place Leo Club of the Year once or twice during its first years under Jim “Truck” Thomas as the advisor.
However, since 2016 the Waverly Leo Club has been in the top three several times. The second place club was from suburban Dayton and third place club was from the Muskingum Valley. This is the first time that the Leo Club has won Leo Club of the year with Montgomery as the advisor.
“We are really proud of the Leo club and how it has thrived from the beginning,” said Pat Pettay, president of the Waverly Lions Club. “We are fortunate to have Mr. Montgomery right now as the Leo Club advisor, and prior to him we had Truck Thomas. Without them and their involvement through the school system, we would not be successful in reality. It's good that they do it at the school. We couldn't do it without the help of our advisors. We wouldn't be able to reach out to the Leos like we do now. We are very proud of the Leos and how they do a lot of work.”
