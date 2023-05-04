Leo Club

Pictured are members of the Waverly High School Leo Club. The Leo Club won Leo Club of the Year honors selected by the state of Ohio Lions Youth Committee.

 Barry Carver Waverly City Schools

This year, the Waverly High school Leo Club won the award for Leo Club of the Year. It received the award in March by the state of Ohio Lions Youth Committee.

“We actually received the news back in March from the chairperson of the Ohio Lions Youth Committee,” Leo Club advisor Brack Montgomery said. “So, we were notified of it but it hasn't actually been presented yet. So what will happen probably here in the next month is we'll get a plaque or certificate and they'll send it to the Waverly Lions Club. The Lions Club will present it to the Leo Club.”


