Rachel A. Staker Brown of Stockdale was among the students who received a doctor of osteopathic medicine (D.O.) degree from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine at the college’s April 18 degree conferral.
The child of John Staker of Stockdale, in 2016 Dr. Staker Brown earned a B.S. in biomedical sciences from Shawnee State University, and is a 2011 graduate of Eastern Local High School in Beaver. After graduation, Dr. Staker Brown will begin a residency in family practice at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital in Athens.
The 2020 graduating class was the 41st to graduate from the Heritage College, which was created by the Ohio Legislature in 1975, and is the only institution in the state accredited to educate osteopathic physicians.
The Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine is a leader in training dedicated primary care physicians who are prepared to address the most pervasive medical needs in the state and the nation. Approximately 50 percent of Heritage College alumni practice in primary care and nearly 60 percent practice in Ohio. CARE LEADS HERE.
