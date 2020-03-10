This weekend, the cast and crew of Waverly High School’s 2020 musical invite one and all to be their guest as they take to the stage to perform “Beauty and the Beast”.
The show will take place in the Waverly High School Auditorium on March 12 and March 13 at 7 p.m. and on March 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. There will be no Sunday performance this year.
Radford said “Beauty and the Beast” is truly a “tale as old as time.”
“Isn't it great when you can take a second and relive a little nostalgia? Kids grew up with this show; parents watched this show with their kids; and grandparents took the kids to see Belle at Disneyworld,” he said. ”I hope the students and I are able to give you a little break from the hustle and bustle of life and just enjoy the feeling of being a kid again.”
This year’s cast includes the following students:
Alex Workman (Beast), Fabiola Corwin (Belle), Kayleah Shiland (Mrs. Potts), Caden Moore (Cogsworth), Noah Clifton (Lumiere), Kate Stulley (Babette), Camrin Craig (Madame de la Grand Bouche), Grace Dickerson (Chip), Alex Cutlip (Maurice), Jack Pfeifer (Gaston), Eric Patton (Lefeu), Mattie Elliott, Marli Holderness, and Sarah Crabtree (Silly Girls), Deagon Harris (Monsieur D’Arque), Charlie Reader (Narrator), Grace Brady (Chorusmaster), Genevieve Sowards and Brooke Childers (soprano section leaders), Taylor Blakeman and Lauren Ward (alto section leaders), and Jakob Stephens (men’s section leader). In the ensemble are the following students: Maggi Armstrong, Abby Bucher, Grace Cooper, Caydence Garey, Macey Gecowets, Graydon Harris, Carson Kittaka, Chloe Lemaster, Pearson McGraw, Kaitlyn Miller, Ayla Peden, Brianna Pettiford, Alexis Savage, Emma Schobelock, Trinity Shaw, Alexia Simmons, Ashli Smith, Connor Snyder, Jayden Steele, Morgan Tackett, Sophie Thomas, Katie Walker, Alex Ward, and Jayda Whitt.
The crew size is “equally as large as the cast”, Radford said.
“There may only be 50 students on stage, but there are 40 helping out in various other ways. I cannot stress enough how blessed I am to have such great help,” he said. “I teach audio tech club, so some of my more advanced students act as audio engineers for the event. We are running 32 mics on stage, effects processors, and the pit is also run through our boards. Elijah Maloy is my amazing lighting designer. He has anywhere from 700 to 1,000 light cues per show. This show is running 24 moving head lights, uplighting, backlighting, dry-ice, foggers, hazers, strobes, and other special effects you'll just have to see for yourself!”
He continued by thanking various individuals who helped to make the show possible.
“Bart Frost is my stage manager and the brains behind this operation. He helps make the show run so smoothly. My awesome costume designers are Becky Kittaka, Lisa Frost, Brenda Flinders, and Jodi Harmon. If I had to design costumes, I would quit. They do such an amazing job,” he said. “Zack Ross conducts our amazing, completely live pit. Josh Stewart assists with all vocal coaching and ensemble music. Maddie McAlister choreographs the entire show! This is the definition of a team effort. I would not be able to do this without the awesome help.”
Radford says the cast members have given 100 percent to the process of developing their characters.
“The students have grown up knowing Beauty and the Beast, so it's no surprise the characters are exactly the way they have seen them portrayed in the movie. The musical and live version is slightly different (not much), so we have to take slightly different approaches. I want the audience to leave feeling the warm and fuzzy Disney magic, but it's been challenging for the students to completely embody a Disney show,” he said. “I think you have to approach a Disney show entirely different from other musicals. You can't have as many liberties. Kids expect Belle to be Belle. One of my favorite scenes is Gaston and the tavern. It's so fun to watch! The students really buy into everything they are doing. The other favorite is the Beast's transformation at the end. Wow! I can't tell you how it's happening, but it's crazy.”
Tickets are $8 for students and $10 for adults. Online ticket orders also include a handling fee from the ticket company, said Radford.
“People can order tickets online by visiting www.showtix4u.com/event-details/37463. I would strongly encourage people to order tickets online as we tend to sell out our shows. We have already sold 1,500 tickets and have about 1,250 left,” Radford said. “We want all to come and enjoy the students' hard work! Any tickets left the day of (and there are always tickets left), we will sell at the door.”
“Beauty and the Beast” is a classic “family-friendly show”, Radford said, featuring many senior cast members.
“I have a strong set of seniors graduating this year, so I want to focus on the younger grades. I picked the show to spark interest in the younger grades,” he said. “My cast is so strong this year as a whole. I knew this show would feature their strengths well. It has been a challenge to pull off, but I think the audience will really enjoy it!”
The most rewarding part of directing this year’s musical was having a cooperative cast familiar with the preparation and production process.
“To me the most rewarding part of this show is feeling like the cast is now entirely mine. They know how I want a show to be run. I've had the seniors for four years. I think back to the first day we dry-read the script and sight-read the music. It was insane! The students were picking up subtle nuances that four years ago would have completely missed,” he said. “They are able to sing the harmonies well, and much of the music is no longer vocally demanding. I loved my first cast (“Grease”), but we struggled with some (now) easy things. I've told the cast before, it's crazy to think how talented you guys are. Now let's deliver a great show!”
