Lt. Governor Jon Husted, in his capacity as Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, announced on Jan. 23 the launch of the Industry Sector Partnership grant program, which was funded through the state operating budget.
Industry Sector Partnerships are designed to develop workforce strategies specific to the various regions around the state, with the goal of driving collaboration between local businesses, education and training providers, and community stakeholders. The program aims to ensure that Ohioans can participate in the workforce pipeline while meeting the needs of job creators and the local economy.
“Industry Sector Partnerships reinforce the importance of collaboration within workforce development,” Lt. Governor Husted said. “This program will connect regional employers with the education community, creating workforce strategies that directly impact local communities and their specific needs.”
Grant funding will help support the operations of Industry Sector Partnerships including program coordinators, new tools and programs, and other expenses associated with launching new partnerships.
“Working together within their community, a local team can increase skilled workers for the business, workers can grow in their career, and families flourish in the community,” said Lydia Mihalik, Director of the Development Services Agency.
Applications will be scored based on the industry sector partnerships that deliver the highest return on investment for local job creators, and not on a first come, first served basis.
This program, which was established through House Bill 2 and funded through the state operating budget signed in 2019, invests $5 million in Industry Sector Partnerships over the biennium.
Applicants can learn more and apply online at Workforce.Ohio.Gov/ISP through March 13, 2020.
