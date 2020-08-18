With teams across Ohio practicing for the fall 2020 sports season, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine delivered some very good news on Tuesday afternoon.
Governor DeWine gave the green light to all sports, including contact sports, to proceed with competition this fall.
Like many other guidelines, much of the decision-making will fall on the school districts and the leagues. Additionally, the contact sports of football, soccer and field hockey have the option of moving their seasons to the spring if they decide to do so. The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) is allowing this option.
According to Lt. Governor Jon Husted, the effective date is Aug. 21. The health order regarding the return to sports had not been released as of press time. It includes all athletic teams, not just teams that fall under the OHSAA umbrella.
“All sports may go forward this fall. We lay out the road map and how this needs to take place and make it as safe as possible,” said DeWine. “Some districts desire to switch contact sports to spring. The Lt. Gov. and I had conversations. Have given the go-ahead for schools that want to do that to move to the spring. No one can guess what the future is going to be, nor can we predict if things would be better. This order simply allows sports to move forward.”
According to DeWine, the option of having contact sports in the fall or spring will allow districts to decide when they feel it is best to proceed, especially for those schools in urban areas that have already chosen not to have a fall season or in-person classes.
“We know just as going back to school does increase the risk (of spreading COVID-19), sports do (also), particularly contact sports. The more spread there is in community, the more in the school and the higher risk it is going to be,” said Governor DeWine.
“On the other hand, we know the importance of sports. Sports make a difference. They provide discipline, bring order and structure in the lives of student athletes, and bring joy to athletes and their families. Any decision cannot be made in a vacuum. If not playing sports, the young person will be doing something else with their time. Each young person is different with different needs and situations. Our order provides the best guidance to play sports in the era of COVID-19.”
In regards to spectators, DeWine emphasized that it would be highly restricted and focused on making sure the people who are most important to the athletes are present at a game. This also includes parents of band members and cheerleaders.
“I have a lot of hopes. One hope is that the desire to have a season will inspire our young people to be as careful as they can. I hope that our coaches will use this as an opportunity to focus on helping the young people understand what is at stake. They have to do everything they can to keep COVID out of their team,” said DeWine. “I hope and believe it will work. Give them the opportunity to have the best chance that they can to play their sport.”
Husted said that everyone needs to be held accountable for doing their part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“We hope that this announcement will inspire hundreds of thousands of people,” said Husted. “They will have site inspectors at contests to make sure rules will be followed. When it comes to the coronavirus, there is no right decision. Athletes now have the chance to play the sports you love. We all want you to be successful and healthy.”
Both Husted and DeWine talked about the importance of mental health for students participating in extracurricular activities like sports.
“A lot of parents have reached out and talked about mental health issues. Sports gives them a purpose and a reason to continue to study. A lot of good comes out of playing sports,” said DeWine. “We are going to see how it goes. Going back to school in person is a risk. Playing sports is a risk. If it doesn’t work, schools are going to know quick. We ask them to work with their local health departments very closely.”
DeWine said that schools will need to have a compliance person to handle events and make sure protocols are being followed. Families will be allowed to sit together, but must be distanced from other families.
“Having the kids play is the most important thing. Second most important thing is to have their loved ones there to cheer them on,” said DeWine. “It won’t be your typical Friday night football where the community comes together. We hope it is only one season and the young people are going to get to play.”
In response to a reporter’s question, DeWine indicated that recently-declining statewide COVID-19 numbers played into his decision to allow sports.
Another question that came up was about an Ohio Department of Health order that required COVID-19 testing ahead of competition. DeWine said the intent of the order was not aimed at students.
“The testing situation is changing and changing quickly. It would be unusual for a high school to have any kind of testing that it can do regularly,” said DeWine.
“The most important thing you can do if you want your kids to play sports is wear a mask and be careful. The community spread is directly related.”
DeWine and Husted both responded to a reporter’s question regarding the cancellation of college football for some conferences and the inability of professional teams to keep the virus contained.
“That certainly gives us all pause. In these decisions, you have to talk to the different sports and the different leagues why they have made those decisions. I’ve never said this is going to be easy. We have provided opportunities. It starts with the family. The family can say, ‘We’re not playing.’ The school can say, ‘We’re not playing.’ The school can then say they will try to play in the spring,” said DeWine.
“You have to look at this from a holistic point of view. The holistic point of view is what is best for that individual athlete and all of the things that go with sports. If you only worried about the hours in a day that a student athlete would be in practice or a game, it is a pretty one-sided decision. But we are dealing with a person and what they do the other times of day. I am hopeful. It is all an educated guess. We don’t know where the virus will be in the spring. We don’t know where the virus will be in three weeks from now. We stand ready, quite candidly, if this goes the wrong way, to shut it all down.
“I looked at this as a very close call. I listened to what many parents had told me about problems connected to their child being outside of school. If a child had a major focus on sports, that kept him or her focused, kept them in school, kept them focused on getting good grades and focused a lot of things. If you pull that away, a lot of people have described for us what the impact is on a child. It is not just a question of the hours they play sports; is that worth it? It is a bigger picture. We are allowing parents and schools to make that decision; if it goes off the rails, no doubt that we will step in.”
Husted added his thoughts, saying, “If you are talking abut high school athletes, they are in a position where they will go out and compete. From my life experiences and talking to the coaches, are they better with the incentive to play and keep themselves protected 24 hours a day under a coach’s supervision in these rules than they would be left to their own devices and going out and playing pickup games and doing unorganized things that they do? There is more of an incentive for them to do this right, to get the education and coaching they need to sustain this, under a more structured situation.”
More information will be released as it becomes available.
