1. Eastern hosting kindergarten registration
On two upcoming dates, Eastern Local Schools will open its kindergarten registration for the 2022-2023 school year. On April 29 and May 3 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the registration is available but parents and guardians are told to call 740-226-6402 to set up an appointment. Immunizations are also available on both days.
Those attending are required to bring birth certificates, social security cards, shot records, proof of residency, photo identification of the parent or guardian, and custody papers (if applicable).
2. VITA free tax preparation program is Monday
Those wishing to submit their 2021 tax returns to the Workforce & Business Development Program (W&B) at Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC)’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Free Tax Preparation Program have until Monday, April 18 to do so.
To obtain an intake packet and/or speak with a trained tax representative, contact or visit the OhioMeansJobs Career Center service window (open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at 941 Market St. in Piketon.
Those with questions regarding the VITA Program are told to contact Ashley Stewart at (740) 289 – 2371 ext. 7034 or astewart@pikecac.org.
3. April 17 in History
On April 17, 1947, Jackie Robinson bunted for his first major league hit. On April 17, 1961, some 1,400 Cuban exiles attacked the Bay of Pigs in an attempt to overthrow Fidel Castro. On April 17, 1964, Jerrie Mock became the first woman to fly solo around the world.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
