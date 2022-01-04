PIKETON— If the rains that came through southern Ohio this weekend were snow, many Pike County students could be enjoying an extended winter break.
Instead, the warmer than average temperatures kept the precipitation in liquid form. The resulting rains caused waters to rise up the Village of Piketon’s boat ramp, as seen on Monday.
Later this week, the National Weather Service Wilmington, Ohio office is projecting an accumulation of snowfall throughout the region. The possibility remains that a low pressure system could move northeast from the Tennessee Valley into the southern Appalachians between Thursday and Thursday evening.
This snow, where projections range from 2.5 to 3 inches, may impact the Thursday evening commute.
With the potential for inclement weather, the Ohio Department of Transportation reminds all commuters to follow these winter driving tips:
Leave early
Monitor weather conditions before you plan to leave, and expect any trip to take double the normal amount of time. Leave plenty of time to reach your destination safely. It’s not worth putting yourself and others in a dangerous situation just to be on time.
Use OHGO, ODOT’s real-time traffic information website and mobile application, to see current traffic speeds, live traffic cameras, and current weather conditions.
Plan your route
Avoid steep upgrades and lightly traveled roads where deep snow drifts may form.
Clear your vehicle
Remove any snow on your vehicle’s windows, lights, brake lights, and signals. Make sure you can see and be seen while on the road.
Inspect your car
Check your vehicle’s tires, wiper blades, fluids, lights, belts, and hoses. A breakdown is bad on a good day – and dangerous on a bad weather day.
Slow down
When snow and ice are present, the posted speed limit is NOT a safe speed. Drive an appropriate speed for the conditions you encounter.
Increase following distance
It can take three to 10 times farther to stop on slick pavement than on a dry road. The faster you’re going, the longer it will take to stop. Allow a large space between yourself and the car ahead of you.
Accelerate and stop gradually
Never slam on your brakes or begin accelerating quickly in ice or snow. Slick pavement conditions can cause reduced traction and loss of control.
If you have anti-lock brakes, press the pedal down firmly and hold it. If you don’t have anti-lock brakes, gently pump the pedal. Either way, give yourself plenty of room to stop.
When driving on ice and snow, do not use cruise control and avoid abrupt steering maneuvers. When merging into traffic, take it slow. Sudden movements can cause your vehicle to slide.
Remain vigilant of your surroundings
Be aware of what’s going on well ahead of you. Actions by other vehicles will alert you to problems more quickly, and give you that split-second of extra time to react safely.
Watch out for blind spots
The plow driver’s field of vision is limited. As a general rule: If you can’t see the plow truck’s side mirrors, the truck driver can’t see you. Always stay two to three car lengths behind the plow.
Ice and snow, take it slow
Snow plows travel well below the posted speed limit. Be patient and provide plow drivers the room they need to complete their work. Try not to pass the plow. Watch for sudden stops or turns.
Beware of snow clouds
Additional, plow trucks have a tendency to leave snow clouds as the push snow accumulations off the roadways, creating a limited visibility for drivers around them.
