Caregivers are a vital part of the healthcare system – they provide loving and essential care to their family or loved one. As part of their role, it is important for caregivers to have a resource to reach out to if they need help and support.
Through the Area Agency on Aging District 7, a Caregiver Telephone Support Group is available for the ten core counties the Agency serves which include Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.
The next call will take place on Thursday, Feb. 17 from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. All family caregivers are welcome and invited to participate. Each month, the group offers caregivers time to gain and give support with other caregivers and resources, and educational topics related to caregiving.
The monthly telephone support group is facilitated by staff with the Caregiver Support Program at the AAA7. The telephone option provides caregivers with the opportunity to learn and gain support from each other without leaving their homes.
Caregiving is a loving and giving act, but can bring stress and questions for the one providing care. The Caregiver Telephone Support Group is available for caregivers age 18 and older who are providing assistance for relatives, friends, neighbors, or others; but are unpaid for the services.
This also includes grandparents or other relatives raising children. The telephone support group is offered monthly on the third Thursday of each month.
If you are interested in learning more about the Telephone Caregiver Support Group at the AAA7 or to register for the next call, please call Vicki Woyan at the AAA7. She can be reached by calling 1-800-582-7277, extension 215, or you can also e-mail info@aaa7.org.
In order to receive the conference call information for the call, you must pre-register prior to Feb. 17.
The Caregiver Support Program at the AAA7 has been in existence since 2000 and is funded by the federal Older Americans Act. It provides caregivers with services that can help reduce stress, in addition to resources that can aid with providing better care for not only the loved one, but the individual caregiver as well.
The Agency also offers an assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.
