Local clergy are urged to take part in free training to support rural veterans’ mental health to be held on Thursday, Dec. 5 in Portsmouth.
The Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith Based and Community Initiatives, The Ohio Governor’s Office of Appalachia, The Ohio Governor’s Office of Veterans Affairs and National Chaplain Center of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) are inviting locals to attend a free, interactive training with Chaplain Joe White (MDiv., MAEd.).
According to information from the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC), Chaplain White serves as clinical chaplain for the Lexington, Kentucky Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The training is to assist clergy in recognizing challenges veterans face when they reintegrate into community life and help connect them to resources.
The training will be held on Dec. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kricker Innovation Hub, 221 Chillicothe Street, Portsmouth. Lunch is included.
You may register online at https://vrcfa.com/events/community-clergy-training-portsmouth-oh/
This training is offered in conjunction with Shawnee State University and the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.