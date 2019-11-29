Local clergy are urged to take part in free training to support rural veterans’ mental health to be held on Thursday, Dec. 5 in Portsmouth.

The Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith Based and Community Initiatives, The Ohio Governor’s Office of Appalachia, The Ohio Governor’s Office of Veterans Affairs and National Chaplain Center of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) are inviting locals to attend a free, interactive training with Chaplain Joe White (MDiv., MAEd.).

According to information from the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC), Chaplain White serves as clinical chaplain for the Lexington, Kentucky Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The training is to assist clergy in recognizing challenges veterans face when they reintegrate into community life and help connect them to resources.

The training will be held on Dec. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kricker Innovation Hub, 221 Chillicothe Street, Portsmouth. Lunch is included.

You may register online at https://vrcfa.com/events/community-clergy-training-portsmouth-oh/

This training is offered in conjunction with Shawnee State University and the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission.

