Principal's Choice Artist awards have been chosen at Zahns Corner Middle School.
"This award is chosen by Mr. (Jason) Mantell, our Zahns Corner Middle School principal," explained Samantha Walls, Zahns Corner art teacher. "He walks our student gallery and carefully considers each work of art created by the entire school. He has chosen Alissa Wright, Savannah Spradlin and Dalton Howard artworks as the Principals Choice works of art for 6th grade, 4th, and 5th, respectively!
"With this honor these students' artworks will be on display in the front of the building by the principal’s office! These students will also receive an award certificate as well as family passes to the Columbus Museum of Art for their achievement! This award was established in 2013 in combination with Mr. (Wayne) Bloomfield to acknowledge the visual art accomplishments of our young people!"
