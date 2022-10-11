TrinityOne PT has moved Oct 11, 2022 Oct 11, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TrinityOne Physical Therapy, a faith based, direct pay PT clinic where patients have direct access to expert, evidence based treatments provided by Doctors of PT, has moved.TrintyOne was located at 108 E. Second Street, in Waverly. It has relocated to its new office in Piketon Square complex. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Clinic Treatment Trinityone Pt Medicine Pt Physical Therapy Patient Evidence Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Rhoden family members, friends testify in Wagner murder trial State continues to make case in George Wagner IV murder trial Items found on Wagner property, court stood in recess on Monday Brass Monkey opens it doors October 10 The Mogul 30-60 at the Vanmeter farm Trending Recipes
