Primary election day is Tuesday, March 17 in Ohio, and the following is a list of candidates and issues on the ballots of Pike County.

Republican candidates

President: Donald J. Trump

Supreme Court Justice (term commencing on 01/01-21): Sharon L. Kennedy

Supreme Court Justice (term commencing on 01/02/21): Judi French

Pike County Commissioner (term commencing on 01/02/21): Tony Montgomery

Pike County Commissioner (term commending on 01/03/21): Jeff Chattin

Pike County Prosecuting Attorney: no candidate filed

Clerk of Pike County Courts: Justin P. Brewster

Pike County Sheriff: no candidate filed

Pike County Recorder: no candidate filed

Pike County Engineer: no candidate filed

Pike County Coroner: no candidate filed

Pike County Treasurer: no candidate filed

Pike County Common Pleas Judge (Probate-Juvenile): Joseph E. Motes

U.S. Representative (Congress) 2nd District (Vote for no more than one): H. Robert Harris; Brad Wenstrup

Ohio State Representative 91st District: Shane Wilkin

Court of Appeals Judge 4th District: Peter B. Abele

Republicans will also vote on Central Committee members.

Democratic candidates

President (vote for no more than one) (Note: only Gabbard, Biden, and Sanders are still in the race, but other candidates remain on the ballot): Michael Bennett, Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren

Supreme Court Justice (term commencing 01-01-21): John P. O’Donnell

Supreme Court Justice (term commencing 01-02-21): Jennifer Brunner

Pike County Commissioner (term commencing 01-02-21): Chase Brown

Pike County Commissioner (term commencing 01-03-21) (Vote for no more than one): Victor L. Brushart; Michael Ratliff

Pike County Prosecuting Attorney: Robert Junk

Clerk of Pike County Courts: no candidate filed

Pike County Sheriff: James E. Nelson

Pike County Recorder: Misty Brewster

Pike County Engineer: Denny Thomas Salisbury

Pike County Coroner: no candidate filed

Pike County Treasurer: Donald Edward Davis

Pike County Common Pleas Judge (Probate-Juvenile): Paul Price

U.S. Representative (Congress) 2nd District: Jamie M. Castle

Ohio State Representative 91st District: Scott M. Dailey

Court of Appeals Judge 4th District: no candidate filed

Issues

In Pebble Township, residents will vote on a proposed additional 1.5-mill (15 cents for each $100 of valuation) tax levy for the purpose of fire protection. (Note: Issues can be voted on without declaring a political party.)

Pee Pee Township B will vote on two local option petitions for Bill’s Bait House — one to allow the store, which is a C-1 and C-2 liquor permit, to sell alcoholic beverages; and one to allow the store to sell alcoholic beverages on Sundays between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight.

