Primary election day is Tuesday, March 17 in Ohio, and the following is a list of candidates and issues on the ballots of Pike County.
Republican candidates
President: Donald J. Trump
Supreme Court Justice (term commencing on 01/01-21): Sharon L. Kennedy
Supreme Court Justice (term commencing on 01/02/21): Judi French
Pike County Commissioner (term commencing on 01/02/21): Tony Montgomery
Pike County Commissioner (term commending on 01/03/21): Jeff Chattin
Pike County Prosecuting Attorney: no candidate filed
Clerk of Pike County Courts: Justin P. Brewster
Pike County Sheriff: no candidate filed
Pike County Recorder: no candidate filed
Pike County Engineer: no candidate filed
Pike County Coroner: no candidate filed
Pike County Treasurer: no candidate filed
Pike County Common Pleas Judge (Probate-Juvenile): Joseph E. Motes
U.S. Representative (Congress) 2nd District (Vote for no more than one): H. Robert Harris; Brad Wenstrup
Ohio State Representative 91st District: Shane Wilkin
Court of Appeals Judge 4th District: Peter B. Abele
Republicans will also vote on Central Committee members.
Democratic candidates
President (vote for no more than one) (Note: only Gabbard, Biden, and Sanders are still in the race, but other candidates remain on the ballot): Michael Bennett, Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren
Supreme Court Justice (term commencing 01-01-21): John P. O’Donnell
Supreme Court Justice (term commencing 01-02-21): Jennifer Brunner
Pike County Commissioner (term commencing 01-02-21): Chase Brown
Pike County Commissioner (term commencing 01-03-21) (Vote for no more than one): Victor L. Brushart; Michael Ratliff
Pike County Prosecuting Attorney: Robert Junk
Clerk of Pike County Courts: no candidate filed
Pike County Sheriff: James E. Nelson
Pike County Recorder: Misty Brewster
Pike County Engineer: Denny Thomas Salisbury
Pike County Coroner: no candidate filed
Pike County Treasurer: Donald Edward Davis
Pike County Common Pleas Judge (Probate-Juvenile): Paul Price
U.S. Representative (Congress) 2nd District: Jamie M. Castle
Ohio State Representative 91st District: Scott M. Dailey
Court of Appeals Judge 4th District: no candidate filed
Issues
In Pebble Township, residents will vote on a proposed additional 1.5-mill (15 cents for each $100 of valuation) tax levy for the purpose of fire protection. (Note: Issues can be voted on without declaring a political party.)
Pee Pee Township B will vote on two local option petitions for Bill’s Bait House — one to allow the store, which is a C-1 and C-2 liquor permit, to sell alcoholic beverages; and one to allow the store to sell alcoholic beverages on Sundays between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.