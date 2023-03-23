1. Great Wall of China

The Great Wall of China is the largest man-made project in the world, and its total length is more than 13,170 miles stretching from the east seaside to the western desert in northern China. The first emperor of China, Qin Shi Huang, took the remnants of ancient fortifications and earthwork and linked them into a unified wall circa in 220 B.C. The Great Wall of China was built in sections that lasted over 2300 years under more than nine different dynasties. Chu State built the first section, and it took 24 years to complete. It was built to resist the invasion of neighboring states and northern nomads.


