The Great Wall of China is the largest man-made project in the world, and its total length is more than 13,170 miles stretching from the east seaside to the western desert in northern China. The first emperor of China, Qin Shi Huang, took the remnants of ancient fortifications and earthwork and linked them into a unified wall circa in 220 B.C. The Great Wall of China was built in sections that lasted over 2300 years under more than nine different dynasties. Chu State built the first section, and it took 24 years to complete. It was built to resist the invasion of neighboring states and northern nomads.
2. Wear A Hat Day
We celebrate this holiday on March 26 as a fun and fabulous way to raise awareness for brain-tumor research, and raise funds while we’re at it! The holiday was created as a way to get our heads together to advance research in finding a cure for brain tumors. You don’t need to have been affected to make a difference.
3. March 26 in History
In 1992, an Indianapolis court found heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson guilty of rape.
In 1989, the first free elections took place in the Soviet Union. Boris Yeltsin was elected.
In 1961, John F. Kennedy met with British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in Washington to discuss increased Communist involvement in Laos.
In 1950, Senator Joe McCarthy named Owen Lattimore, an ex-State Department adviser, as a Soviet spy.
