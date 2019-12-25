The Western Local School District and community recently honored one of its own during a tree lighting ceremony.
According to Lisa Knisley, of Latham, Ester Ruth Brewster was honored during the event, held in early December.
“We celebrated Ester Ruth Brewster who worked for the school district for almost 54 years,” said Knisley. “She is also a member of Smith Chapel Church where she has played the piano since she was nine years old for a total of 70 years!”
The first-annual tree dedication honoree, Ivan Rigsby, was in attendance during this year’s ceremony, as was Brewster’s family.
During the event, Santa drove in on a John Deere tractor, said Knisley.
Brewster was presented with a special ornament by Santa and Western Principal Carrie Gast.
