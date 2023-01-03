We are looking back at some of the most captivating and exciting moments of 2022. Here are some of the top stories we had the privilege to cover this year.
Taking down the Tomcats, Western’s defense shines in district championship
Wednesday, March 9
Defense wins championships.
The Western Indians took those words to heart Friday night, March 4, as they took down the top-seeded Trimble Tomcats in a Division IV district championship basketball clash at Wellston High School, winning 56-40.
Trimble had the pressure of an undefeated season and an Associated Press Division IV state-ranking for much of the year, going 19-0 before suffering a 61-60 loss to Federal Hocking in the final game of the regular season. Then the Tomcats opened tournament play with an 83-71 win over the Eastern Eagles in the sectional final and followed with a 47-46 win over Notre Dame in the district semifinal, improving to 21-1.
Western has flown under the radar throughout the season and steadily compiled a record of 22-2. After the sectional final win, Western Head Coach Doug Williams said this team was special. He explained it even more after the Indians had secured the district championship in front of a loud and proud crowd, who had made the trek from Latham and surrounding areas to cheer for their team.
“They (the Western basketball players) just don’t care about individual accolades. They understand what their jobs are. If (Chase) Carter would have scored 30 tonight, (Kolten) Miller would have been happy. If Miller would have scored 30 tonight, Carter would be happy. They just don’t care,” said Williams.
“They want to win. They enjoy each other on and off the floor. Somebody said this the other day, and I thought, ‘Well, that’s a simplified version of what this team is,’ but they’re neat. They fit together, and they just do things that most teams don’t do.”
Pike County faces EMS issues
Wednesday, August 28
The Pike County Commissioners heard from by phone chief operating officer of MedCare, Mike Perkins, Monday morning during their regularly scheduled meeting.
Perkins did not have good news for the panel. MedCare, which provides ambulance service for Pike County, gave the commissioner an 180-day notice until they end their service.
“I wanted to update you on some very important, significant changes that will be occurring,” Perkins said. “Over the last few weeks we have had a real deep dive trying to figure out each of the challenges EMS agencies are running up against.”
Perkins said they were looking to see which centers are having the biggest impact on MedCare and “unfortunately Pike is one of those. We are hemorrhaging red on the income statement, much of that has to do with the shifts in the payer mix.”
“So the bottom line is. If a company like MedCare, with all the affiliations you have and all the resources you have, and the economy is the scale you have, if you can’t make a go of it, Pike County can’t make a go of it,” commissioner Jerry Miller said.
Miller said he understands the numbers and while the men and women who worked for Pike EMS did an outstanding job, that EMS was not an expertise of the Pike County Board of Commissioner or any other entity within Pike County.
“That is why we sought partnership,” Miller continued. “It’s unfortunate because the business was pursued aggressively by MedCare and we were grateful for it and everything worked out fine until now, but if you’re in the hole, you’re in the hole. I can assure you if MedCare is in the hole, it’s too big of a hole for Pike County.”
Lake White opens boater education center
Sunday, August 21
Friday morning, representatives from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, were at Lake White State Park to reveal the finished product of the new boater education center.
For assistant director of the Department of Natural Resources Mindy Bankey, it was a chance to come home. Bankey, who is from the area, called the lake “popular and important” to her as she grew up.
“Having the opportunity to come here and have recreation, but also community picnics, family reunions, swimming, fishing, you name it,” Bankey said. “It was stuff that we thoroughly enjoyed, and we know the community enjoyed it as well.”
“I know as a community we appreciate all they (ODNR) has done for the lake,” Pike County Commissioner Tony Montgomery said. “I’ll never forget the morning people started getting the call ‘Got to get your boats out of the lake; the lake is going dry.’ But the state stepped up, they did a great job, they didn’t stop working until they got it back to full force.”
“This lake is a focal point of our county,” Montgomery continued. “They do a boat parade every 4th of July. Three years ago, we had 24 boats, the next year they had 35, and last year we had over 50. So the lake is maybe being used more now than it ever has. You can’t go by and there’s not boats on the lake, and people are enjoying it and it’s a great thing.”
“It’s my honor to be here today to officially open the Lake White Boater Education Center,” director of the Department of Natural Resources Mary Mertz said. “This is a beautiful building. I am so impressed. I think it is fantastic and really adds to the community.”
GOP Senate Candidate Visits Pike County
Sunday, July 31
JD Vance, Republican candidate for the Senate seat being left open by the retirement of Rob Portman, visited the American Centrifuge Plant as well met with local Republican officeholders during a tour of Pike County, Tuesday.
Vance spoke about the Opioid crisis that is prevalent in the area, and tied it to the open borders between the United States and Mexico.
“I think one of the big problems we’ve got with the Opioid epidemic is we’ve got so much Fentanyl coming across the U.S. southern border, because we’ve got a president who has thrown open the border and allowed all these drug cartels to pour this illegal stuff into our communities,” Vance said. “Tim Ryan, my Democratic opponent, has actually been a big supporter of these policies and it’s killing people.
“You’ve got to stop the flow of the stuff into our communities in the first place,” Vance said. “Once people are hooked on it, it’s a terrible problem, addiction is. You have to make sure they get the treatment they need, so that hopefully some of the people caught in this stuff find a way to dig themselves out.”
Another topic Vance spoke on was inflation, which is a hot topic across the country. Vance once again saw the president and his policies as part of the problem.
“Bad policies are making the inflation problem worse though,” Vance said. “I think we are, unfortunately, living in a world where a lot of the great energy resources we have here in Ohio, especially southeastern Ohio, we aren’t developing them, we’re exploiting them, so people are paying more for everything.
The End
We thank you for reliving some of the biggest stories of 2022.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.