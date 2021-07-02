In the middle of Waverly is another nature hotspot. They are all over. How many people drive by it each day? Some purchase Amish produce, flowers, and baked goods near here. Others work or exercise at the YMCA. A few choose to walk the trail around the soccer fields. Youth play soccer outside in the fall. Most never know what I saw a week ago. Abundant life is happening alongside their own. Seek, and you will find.
It was June 21, 2021, the second day of summer this year. It was 10:50 a.m. The temperature was 82. The sky was partly cloudy. There was a 70% chance of rain. The wind from the southwest constantly blew at a speed of 11 miles per hour. I parked at the YMCA, stowed my purse in the trunk and my keys and camera in my pockets. After a bathroom break inside the Y, I was ready to walk along the treeline close by Crooked Creek. One woman stretched her legs before she walked. She had her way of preparing. I had mine. Otherwise, no one was around.
I head towards the trees. The creek is beyond them. My starting point is by the bridge over U.S. Highway 23. When I reach that spot, I am ready to walk all the way towards West 2nd Street across from the Rural King entrance. It is not a long walk. It is level. I can take my time. As I go, I inspect both to see what is there and to look for things that I might not otherwise notice.
Some words of warning are needful at this time of the year. Knowing how to identify poison hemlock and poison ivy makes it easy to stay away from them. Poison hemlock resembles now-blooming Queen Anne's lace, but it is taller, blooms earlier, and the stems have purple blotches. Now past its peak, the plants are turning yellow green and common along creek banks, field edges, and roadsides. I see it often around Pike County. As for poison ivy, the old adage stays true. Leaves of three, let them be. When in doubt, leave it alone.
Wild black raspberry fruit varies in stages of ripeness. How do you tell a raspberry from a blackberry? Pick the ripe fruit. If the core remains, you have a raspberry. Watch out for thorns and snakes though. Bears like berries too. Dress suitably, and make noise to avoid both. Common pokeweed is also toxic to humans. However, some people eat the cooked leaves. The fruit, seeds, nectar, and pollen provide many animals part of their diet. This plant is flowering now.
How could I miss the American Trumpet Vine's orange fruit up high in the trees? I had never seen it before. Even though I did not know what it was, it instantly caught my attention. One bright red-orange flower lay on the ground below. Today while driving down State Route 220 East, that same flash of red-orange trumpets among the green caught my eye. It is unmistakable.
One week later this same plant has flowers and fruit in two places not far apart. There is an explanation. Many factors determine what stage of life a plant is in at a given time. Photoperiod, defined as the period of time each day when an organism receives light, is one. Rainfall and temperature are others. Phenology, the timing of seasonal biological events, also has something to do with this. Observing the same place repeatedly in nature means that you have a sit spot. It is a favorite place where you can return to use your senses and to study patterns in nature. Then you can see all of this in action.
In Ohio, Riverbank and Frost Grapes grow throughout the state. The eastern part of Ohio has Summer grapes. Pigeon and Possum grapes grow in our southern parts. While I tend to know a cluster of wild grapes when I see it, I do not know what kind are growing by Crooked Creek. In this life, I have come to the conclusion that I will never know everything. That is okay. Perhaps when these grapes are further along, deciding which type will be easier. For now, they are small, hard, and green.
An opening appears through the brush and foliage. I take advantage to go past the dense growth separating me from the water. Beyond lies Crooked Creek. Under the trees, the weather turns shady and warm. I make my way along the waterside. There is no trail. A songbird or two flies through this area. An Orchard Orbweaver waits in its horizontal web. It is like entering a different world. As I reenter the open area of sunlight, it disappears.
Pollination needs to occur for flowers to produce fruit. Beetles are pollinators. Margined Leatherwing Beetles are active in late spring and early summer. They are Soldier Beetles. The adults eat nectar and pollen. Their young eat the eggs and larvae of beetles and moths that are crop pests. Go, Margined Leatherwing Beetles, go! Their almost identical cousin, the Pennsylvania Leatherwing, is active in the fall. Both are closely related to fireflies, but they are not fireflies. They have no bioluminescence or ability to make light.
This same area is one that I have walked before. Last fall a group of Cedar Waxwings ate bush honeysuckle berries. Last wintertime, Hooded Mergansers, a kind of duck, swam in this secluded spot on the creek beyond the bridge. When I am here, the sound of traffic melts away. The business of life disappears for a time. Look high. Look low. Do not miss things as you go. Walk one way. Walk back the other. You will see different things. Look longer. See more.
