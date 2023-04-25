GLOUSTER, Ohio – Looking for a new way to unwind, relax, and connect with nature? The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Parks and Watercraft invites you to take part in Burr Oak State Park’s new Nature Wellness Weekend, June 23-25.

This tranquil weekend, co-sponsored by Burr Oak Alive!, will offer a variety of sessions proven to heal the mind, body, and spirit. Activities, focused on relaxation and wellness, include mindfulness walks, painting scenic views, plant identification, tree appreciation, and more. The weekend event will be capped with an evening drum circle on Saturday.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments