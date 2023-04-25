GLOUSTER, Ohio – Looking for a new way to unwind, relax, and connect with nature? The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Parks and Watercraft invites you to take part in Burr Oak State Park’s new Nature Wellness Weekend, June 23-25.
This tranquil weekend, co-sponsored by Burr Oak Alive!, will offer a variety of sessions proven to heal the mind, body, and spirit. Activities, focused on relaxation and wellness, include mindfulness walks, painting scenic views, plant identification, tree appreciation, and more. The weekend event will be capped with an evening drum circle on Saturday.
“Often our naturalist programming focuses on higher-impact activities like archery, paddling, and hiking,” Burr Oak State Park Naturalist Julie Gee said. “When we developed the new wellness weekend, we wanted to showcase the marvelous, low-impact ways that nature can provide respite from the stressors of daily life.”
The cost for the two-night weekend, which includes registration, lodging, meals, and all activities is $500-539 per person for a single occupancy and $330-350 for a double occupancy at the Burr Oak Lodge and Conference Center.
To discover all the overnight amenities offered by Burr Oak Lodge, visit greatohiolodges.com. Participants can also explore the campgrounds and cabins as overnight options.
Registration is open now to anyone ages 17 and up. Availability is limited to 30 participants. To register, contact Julie Gee at Julie.gee@dnr.ohio.gov
Burr Oak State Park lends modern convenience with Ohio's wilderness spirit. The park offers a rustic full-service lodge with family suites and a cozy campground with easy access to the lake.
ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, and conservation of Ohio’s 75 state parks and waterways.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
