PIKETON — Rain or shine, the return of the Pike County Dogwood Festival will take place this week. So far, the weather is looking promising.
Here is the schedule for the four-day starting Thursday, April 21 and ending on Sunday, April 24
SCHEDULE:
April 21:
Starting at 6 p.m., the opening ceremony will begin where the Queen, Junior Miss, and Little Miss royalty will be named. Queen contests are Bailey Fuller and Kyndall Rainey; Junior Miss contestants are Marley Bentley and Jaylin “Reese” Conkel; and Little Miss contestants are Annistyn Ramsey and Melody Spillman.
Performing that evening will be the Waverly High School A Cappella group “Polarity” and the solo artist Chris Lewis. These shows will be at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. respectively.
April 22
Free rides will be available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through the event’s sponsors of First National Bank, I.O.O.F of Piketon, and Brewster’s Hometown Pharmacy.
Performances on Friday will include Stone Chapel at 5 p.m.; Ashley Martin at 7 p.m.; and Felony 4 at 9 p.m.
April 23
The 44th annual Cyclist Dogwood Tour, a 50-mile ride throughout Pike and Ross County, will start at 8 a.m. from the Old Piketon High School. Following, the Columbus Zoo exhibition show will have two presentations at noon and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Later that day, performances from MOTHMAN (6 p.m.) and Shyville (8 p.m.) will take place at the Boyer Funeral Home parking lot, which is the location of the entertainment stage and tent.
April 24
Vanguard Ministries will hold its church service at the Boyer tent at 1:30 p.m. before the grand parade begins. The lineup is set for 2 p.m., meeting at the new Piketon High School and the parade will follow at 3 p.m.
